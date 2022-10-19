Three Christmas Shows Announced at Trinity Theatre

Trinity Theatre's three brilliant Christmas shows will be performed by a newly announced nine- strong cast. These multi-talented multi-hyphenates will play multiple roles across three shows for triple festive delights!

Co-writer of The New Musketeers, Jack Michael Stacey (The Play that Goes Wrong, West End; Poldark, BBC) will play Mousqueton, Dannie Harris (Marriage, BBC; Love Letters, Queens Theatre - Hornchurch) writes the original songs for the show and will join him as Planchet. Matthew Howell, best known as one half of one half of sketch duo Horrigan and Howell will round off the trio as Richelieu. The writing room is completed by Sean Turner (No Villain, The Play That Goes Wrong) who also directs The New Musketeers and Miracle on 34th Street. When the famous Musketeers are lost at sea, their servants are left with an important mission to complete in this major new family comedy. This festive frolic for all the family features brilliant music, terrible sword fighting and magical production designs from Tony Award winning set designer Nigel Hook. The New Musketeers will swashbuckle onto Trinity's stage from Wednesday 14th December.

Irfan Damani (Gangsta Granny, UK Tour; Billionaire Boy, West End) and Winnie Southgate (Miss Julie, CAST; Hamlet, YSC) will take on the roles of Sniff and Splat in the fast-paced family fun fest The Aliens Who Saved Christmas. Little aliens in the audience are invited to join these brave and blundering visitors from outer space as they embark on a hapless but well-meaning mission to save Christmas. Southgate has penned this new play for young audiences. She and Damani will perform The Aliens Who Saved Christmas from Friday 16th December as well as performing supporting roles in The New Musketeers.

One of the most incredible Christmas tales ever written unfolds at Trinity Theatre from Tuesday 20th December. Seven actors perform every character in Lance Arthur Smith's Christmas tale, Miracle on 34th Street, with sound effects produced onstage in this live musical radio play version of the classic story. Max Kinder (News Revue, Canal Café; The Show Must Go On, Vienna English Speaking Theatre) will voice Fred Gailey, Jesse Ashby (The Brothers Grimm present Cinderella, Barn Theatre; Awful Auntie, UK Tour) will voice Kris Kringle and Hollie Anne Price, will make her professional debut in the role of Doris Walker. Will Taylor (The Play That Goes Wrong, Tour; Ghostbusters, Secret Cinema) will play an incredible fourteen roles across the casts of The New Musketeers and Miracle on 34th Street! The cast is completed by eleven-year-old Ellie Canning in the role of Susan Walker.

The rest of the creative team work across all three shows and include costume designs by Nicky Bunch (Potted Panto, West End; When Did You Last See My Mother, Trafalgar Studios), lighting design by James Dean, musical direction and composition by Stephen Hyde (The Misadventures of Robin Hood, Three Inch Fools; The Marriage of Kim K, Southwark Playhouse), sound design by Edward Lewis (Killer Joe, Trafalgar studios; The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Donmar Warehouse), and action & fight choreography by Marcello Marascalchi.



