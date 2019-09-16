Theatre503 Announces Cast For OUT OF SORTS

Theatre503 presents the world premiere of Out of Sorts, winner of the 2018 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award 2018. Written by actor, writer, singer Danusia Samal, this brilliantly insightful and irreverent play takes on what identity means in the modern world. Directed by Tanuja Amarasuriya, the cast is Nalân Burgess, Emma Denly, Myriam Acharki, Oznur Cifci, Claudius Peters and Nayef Rashed.

Zara has spent her adult life being two different people. The good Muslim daughter, all set to marry the man of whom her family approves and a free-spirited British millennial, who parties as hard as she works. Over one dramatic weekend, the lies she's been telling to keep these two worlds apart begin to unravel and she is forced to confront her real identity.

Danusia Samal's debut full-length play was chosen as the winner of the 2018 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, out of 2,055 scripts submitted from 49 countries. Established in 2014, previous winners have enjoyed success with the staging of the plays and beyond, including Andrew Thompson (2016 Award winner) winning Best Writer at the 2018 Stage Debut Awards for his play In Event of Moone Disaster.

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director: 'During the search for our Playwriting Award winner, Danusia's play truly stood out as a story and perspective seldom seen on stage. She sets out the challenges of balancing identity, family and friendships with empathy, passion and a great deal of humour. We are excited to launch another magnificent talent and look forward to sharing this play with the world, and to watching Danusia's career soar.'

Set and Costume Design is by Rebecca Wood with Lighting Design by Ali Hunter, Sound Design by Rachael Murray and Casting by Lilly Mackie. Keira Dulake is Stage Manager.

Out of Sorts is supported by The Carne Trust, The Garrick Charitable Trust, Cockayne Grants for the Arts, The Foyle Foundation, Nick Hern Books and Arts Council England.

Box office: 020 7978 7040 / theatre503.com





