The Vaults Present DANTE'S IN FURLOUGH

DANTE'S IN FURLOUGH begins 15th October.

The doors have been dusted off and sanitised again and again, ready for the filth and scourge of London to descend into the depths of Hell aka The Vaults, in this covid-safe brand-new show: Dante's In Furlough from the 15th October.



Amidst the doom and gloom of a pandemic, can our spirits sink any lower? Well yes, right down to the pits of Hell itself, as The Devil invites you to attend his wedding in the underworld (other times known as The Vaults). It's set to be the most action you've had in 6 months. As with most things, the deeper you go, the more enjoyment you get.

For you to progress further, you're going to have to lie, betray and cheat to beat the Devil at his own game, making your way through each circle of Hell; becoming his worst men, maids and all round rascals, in earning your seat at his wedding table.

Through each of these circles you'll face all your vices, be they lust, gluttony, greed or something altogether more sinister. Your demonic guide will keep you in check and in trouble, along with your quarantine dearest or social bubble. Should you appear all too moral for their liking, then face being

banished to the plains of Earth, missing out on all the hedonism Hell hath to offer.

Inspired by Shel Silverstein's epic poem 'Billy Markham and the Devil' written for PlayBoy in 1977, fans of Shel's can find themselves in a similar scenario to the poem's protagonist - you'll be gambling with your soul.

Hell on earth: The Vaults with its maze of winding tunnels married with its speciality in immersive theatrical productions, makes for a safer covid performance without compromise. Patrons will be permitted entry on certain time slots, staggering audiences, thus keeping the chaos organised and safe for all.

For all your debauched devilish fun be sure to book your tickets online and they'll see you in Hell in October.

Suitable for ages 18+

