Foyle Foundation Announces £2.2 Million in Grants For Community Foundations Across the UK

The Foyle Foundation has announced £2.2 million in funding for Community Foundations across the nations and regions of the UK and Northern Ireland as it completes its 25-year grant giving journey. A total of eleven Community Foundations will receive individual grants of £200,000 each to distribute strategically and to priority needs among local grassroots organisations and community-led initiatives.

By the end of 2025 the Foyle Foundation will have distributed more than £185 million to over 7,000 charities and schools across the UK primarily in the fields of arts, education, as well as almost £16 million via small community grants. Funding has increased steadily year on year to respond to the needs of grantees more quickly and to a higher level than would have been possible without the planned 25 years spend down.

David Hall, Chief Executive of the Foyle Foundation, said, “Following the closure of our Small Grants Scheme we wanted to continue this important work which is a lifeline to small charities. In our final legacy year, we are proud to support the work of community foundations across the country, who carry out such important work in their local areas—often in hard-to-reach places and frequently without recognition. We hope to encourage everyone to appreciate the value of this kind of philanthropy, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the community foundations and the communities they serve for all they contribute.”

The eleven Community Foundations receiving the grant announced are:

Recipient: Community Foundations for Lancashire & Merseyside

For over 25 years the Community Foundations for Lancashire and Merseyside have been supporting grassroots community groups, connecting donors with causes that matter to them, where there is need. As part of the national network of UK Community Foundations, they have distributed over £77 million to date, using their local insight and trusted relationships to ensure a lasting, tangible impact in Lancashire and Merseyside.

Recipient: Community Foundation Wales

Community Foundation Wales works with community groups and charities across Wales to reach the people most in need. Since its founding in 1999, Community Foundation Wales has awarded over £40 million in grants, and the Foyle Foundation's funding will enable small grants of between £2,000 and £10,000 to help local organisations to deliver vital work that strengthens communities and responds to local need.

Recipient: Cornwall Community Foundation

Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) is a grant-making charity that connects donors with grassroots groups across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to tackle local social and economic challenges. Established in 2003, CCF has distributed over £23 million to over 8,000 small charities, volunteer-led organisations, and community initiatives. These projects help to alleviate issues such as poverty, isolation, limited opportunities, and the rising cost of living. By channelling philanthropic and corporate giving into local projects, CCF strengthens community resilience, helps organisations that often struggle to access mainstream funding, and improves the wellbeing and opportunities of people across the county.

Recipient: Foundation Scotland

As Scotland's only Community Foundation, Foundation Scotland works with funders, donors and philanthropists to support and strengthen communities in every corner of Scotland. Since 1996, Foundation Scotland has helped distribute more than £220 million to charities and community groups, helping them to create positive change and shape their own futures.

Recipient: Heart of England Community Foundation

The Heart of England Community Foundation is a registered charity and the leading independent grant-making foundation in the West Midlands and Warwickshire. Since 1995, the Foundation has distributed over £40 million in grants to more than 8,400 community projects and organisations across the region. By nurturing philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter, the Heart of England Community Foundation helps unlock resources, address local challenges and enables communities to thrive.

Recipient: Forever Notts, Nottinghamshire

Established in 1997, Forever Notts, Community Foundation for Nottinghamshire, is the central platform for giving in the City and County, whose aim is to improve the quality of life for residents by encouraging local giving. As a major funder to Nottinghamshire's Voluntary and Community sector, Forever Notts has now helped more than 3,000 small charities and groups since their creation, with their Donors' grant making exceeding £30 million.

Recipient: Point North Community Foundation

Founded in 1995, Point North (previously called County Durham Community Foundation) works to fight poverty and enrich lives in County Durham and Tees Valley, by connecting people and businesses who want to make a difference with community groups and voluntary organisations looking for support. In its 30-year history it has raised and then granted funds of over £75 million.

Recipient: Two Ridings Community Foundation

Since 2000, Two Ridings Community Foundation has been funding and nurturing the vital work of dozens of grassroots community groups across North and East Yorkshire. Over the next three years, Two Ridings Community Foundation will use the Foyle Foundation's grant on what matters most to people: tackling poverty, improving health and wellbeing, championing equity and belonging, improving our climate and building stronger communities, where everyone can flourish.

Recipient: Lincolnshire Community Foundation

Established in 2002, the Lincolnshire Community Foundation (LCF) is Lincolnshire's leading independent grant-maker, dedicated to strengthening communities and improving lives across Greater Lincolnshire. Over the past two decades, LCF has distributed more than £24 million in grants, supporting thousands of charities, community groups, and grassroots initiatives. From supporting rural communities and young people, to driving social justice and essential local services, LCF continually evolves to meet emerging needs. Working closely with partners, LCF also champions youth social action by enabling young people to design and deliver projects that create positive change in their communities.

Recipient: Sussex Community Foundation

Sussex Community Foundation exists to make Sussex a fairer and more equal place. They enable local people to support local causes, making grants to small charities and voluntary groups working in communities across the county. Using national and local data, the Foundation focuses their impact on four key funding priorities: Tackling poverty, Improving health, Reaching potential and Acting on climate. Since 2006, they have given £35 million in grants to over 3,000 organisations, benefiting more than one million local people.

Recipient: The Community Foundation Northern Ireland

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) is an independent, grant-making trust, inspiring generosity, and achieving impact across Northern Ireland. Over the past five years, CFNI have awarded £52 million in funding to groups and organisations across the region, making contributions to education, health, housing, the arts, social justice, employment, environmental projects and peace and reconciliation, impacting over 3,988 projects.

The eleven Community Foundation grants announced today have a value of £2.2 million. As the Foyle Foundation approaches its long planned spend down and closure, the Foundation has to this date distributed over 9,800 grants since 2000, including £18.3 million dedicated to 14 legacy projects with long-term benefit.