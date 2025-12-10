Photos: DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CATFORD CAT at the Broadway Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Susie McKenna’s Windrush Inspired panto Dick Whittington and His Catford Cat at Broadway Theatre, Catford. Check out the photos below!

This classic folk tale of London’s most famous mayor has been transformed into an elaborate musical extravaganza inspired by the Windrush Generation and marking 77 years since the HMT Empire Windrush arrived with its very first passengers.

Packed full of joyful characters, slapstick humour, popular showtunes and dazzling dance routines from Lindy hop to hip hop, this year’s spectacular production will run for three and a half weeks in the heart of South London through 31 December.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Wayne Rollins and Durone Stokes

Lisa Davina Phillips

Justin Brett