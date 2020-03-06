The Royal Court Theatre's Poet in Da Corner Comes to HOME Manchester

Poet in Da Corner, inspired by Dizzee Rascal's seminal 2003 album Boy in the Corner, comes to HOME in a brand-new production from London's Royal Court Theatre.

In a strict Mormon household somewhere in the seam between East London and Essex, a girl is given Dizzee Rascal's ground-breaking grime album Boy in da Corner by her best friend SS Vyper.

Precisely 57 minutes and 21 seconds later, her life begins to change - from feeling muted by dyslexia to spitting the power of her words; from being conflicted about her sexuality to finding the freedom to explore; from feeling alone to being given the greatest gift by her closest friend.

Step into a Technicolor world where music, dance and spoken word collide, and experience this semi-autobiographical story about how grime allowed Debris Stevenson to redefine herself.

Written and performed by Debris Stevenson, Poet in Da Corner features grime MC Jammz as SS Vyper, is directed by Royal Court Associate Ola Ince, and features music and composition from Michael 'Mikey J' Asante, co-founder and co-artistic director of HOME regulars Boy Blue. Design is by Jacob Hughes, lighting is by Anna Watson, sound is by Tony Gayle and choreography is by Aaron Sillis.

Poet in Da Corner was originally co-produced by 14-18 NOW and The Royal Court Theatre, supported by Jerwood Charitable Foundation, in association with Nottingham Playhouse and Leicester Curve.

TICKETS

£10-£20 (concessions from £5)

https://homemcr.org/production/poet-in-da-corner





