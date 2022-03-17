The Revel Puck Circus Tour To Bring Family Fun To Bristol This April

A fresh face for the modern circus, The Revel Pucks, will bring their contemporary flair to Bristol from 7-24 April with tickets now available via online box office at revelpuckcircus.com.

Formed in East London in 2018, the 19-strong troupe are redefining the circus landscape across the United Kingdom with their smash hit production The Wing Scuffle Spectacular.

The Revel Puck Circus is a union of acrobatics, music, costumes, and storytelling - featuring the cream of British circus artists in a joyous large-scale production. Luke Hallgarten, artistic director of The Revel Puck Circus commented: "We cannot wait to come to Bristol and share our work with the local community, it just feels so right to be starting our international tour in the vibrant neighbourhood of St Pauls. We are proud of this new production and are excited to be welcoming local Bristol artists into the big top." Ticket holders can expect an Easter holiday outing with a variety of local food and beverage options on offer - including a partnership with a local brewery, street food stands, and popcorn and candy floss stalls. Additional entertainment will be provided by the Brizzle Boyz and Drag Queen Bingo.

The Revel Pucks have partnered with placemaker, Places for People, to set up "The Puck" - a 600-person capacity tent on Dove Lane, St Paul's. The location is future development land that will bring hundreds of new homes, shops, and flexible workspaces.

Places for People's Development Director for Placemaking and Regeneration, Yuved Bheenick, commented: "At Places for People, one of our main aims is putting people first and supporting the communities where we deliver homes. We're proud to support what promises to be a great event for local people.

"Arts and culture are essential to our wellbeing, and it is very much our mission to make a difference where we can. We look forward to working with the local arts scene at this event, and hope it is the first of many similar projects that we can support as we continue our work in Bristol."

The Revel Puck Circus is a perfect, family friendly, escape for revellers over the upcoming Easter long weekend and school holidays.