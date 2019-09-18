The Pheasantry Announces 10th Anniversary Shows

Since becoming the successor to the institution that was Pizza on the Park in Knightsbridge 10 years ago, The Pheasantry in Kings Road, Chelsea has played host to some of the finest musicians and singers in the UK. It has attracted big names from the West End and across the pond and some of the best in jazz and New York style musical theatre cabaret.

To celebrate its 10th year Anniversary, The Pheasantry are holding 4 nights of very special shows from November 11- 14, including Fascinating Aida, Pete Atkin, Summer Strallen, Nicky Haslam and Liane Carroll who over the 10 years have all performed at the venue. There will be a reception beforehand in the upstairs rooms and Joanna Strand will be signing copies of her book 'The Pheasantry, The Untold Story'. On show will also be some never seen before photographs of the building and some of the artists associated with it. All the waiters and waitresses will be dressed to impress and hopefully the audience will be too.

The Pheasantry will be very much in party mode!

In 2012 the Pheasantry was nominated for Best Live Music Venue in the London Lifestyle Awards coming second only to the Royal Albert Hall

In the last 10 years artists such as Brian May, Jessie Buckley, Ed SHeeran, Barbara Dickson, Chris Difford, Bonnie Langford, Leslie Caron and Marti Webb have graced the stage at The Pheasantry.

10th Anniversary Shows

Monday 11th November

Fascinating Aida

Dominic Alldis

Summer Strallen

Tuesday 12th November

Liane Carroll

Harry The Piano

Emma Hatton

Wednesday 13th November

Kit & McConnel

Pete Atkin

Sarah Moule

Thursday 14th November

Nicky Haslam

Elaine Delmar

Earl Okin

The building itself also has a long and sometimes decadent history. It was originally constructed in 1769 and used to raise pheasants for the royal household. Later it was largely demolished and rebuilt in the mid 19th century and in 1916 part of the building was run as a famous ballet academy. In the 30's the basement became a bohemian restaurant and drinking club patronised by actors and artists including Dylan Thomas, Augustus John, Pietro Annigoni , Francis Bacon and Humphrey Bogart - it is where he proposed to Lauren Bacall. The building became run down and was converted to flats in the 60's and Eric Clapton and his girlfriend Charlotte Martin lived there, as did Germaine Greer.

The nightclub downstairs continued with some very louche activities, but it became an integral part of the 1960's Kings Road scene and in the 70's The Pheasantry started to host gigs - Lou Reed, Queen, Hawkwind and Thin Lizzy amongst others performed there during this time.





