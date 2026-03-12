Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett Will Tribute Victoria Wood With 'Fourteen Again' Performance

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leading ladies Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett will be going into the recording studio during rehearsals for the brand-new musical FOURTEEN AGAIN, to record and film a special rendition of the song Fourteen Again, music and lyrics by Victoria Wood, as a moving tribute to remember Victoria on the 10th anniversary of her death on Monday 20 April 2026. The recording will be ready to share in advance (15/04 under embargo) for all to play out with joy on Monday 20 April – Fourteen Again includes Victoria's legendary lyrics “Illya Kuryakin's photograph” for all those that swooned and remember him!

Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett play best friends, in the world premiere of the brand-new musical FOURTEEN AGAIN with music and lyrics by Victoria Wood and book by Tom MacRae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), opening at THE Victoria Wood THEATRE, Bowness-on-Windermere, Friday 1 May - Saturday 6 June 2026 (Press Night Thursday 7 May), bringing a whole new generation of fans to Victoria's genius.

Victoria Wood's long-standing friendships, love of the Lake District and close connection to The Old Laundry Theatre comes full circle, as the intimate theatre is renamed THE Victoria Wood THEATRE in honour of the much loved and talented star (official renaming 19 May). Her dear friends and the theatre's owners, husband-and-wife team, Charlotte Scott and Roger Glossop MBE, have brought together an extraordinary cast and production team for FOURTEEN AGAIN (see below), most of whom had worked with Victoria.

The musical FOURTEEN AGAIN begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy (Triplett) is reunited with Lou (Jones), her Best Friend from school who she hasn't seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria's amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.