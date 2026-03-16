Marlowe Theatre to Stage A TALE OF TWO CITIES and THE RELUCTANT DRAGON in 2026

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Marlowe Theatre has announced the premiere of a Marlowe Theatre production of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities for September 2026. A Tale of Two Cities, the best-selling novel of all time, is adapted for the stage by Terence Rattigan and John Gielgud and is directed by Michael Fentiman. Running from 14 to 19 September at the Marlowe Theatre (press night 17 September), UK tour dates and cast are to be announced.

A Tale of Two Cities

14–19 September

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.

A Tale of Two Cities is a Marlowe Theatre production, directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie, Titus Andronicus, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Loot). It premieres at the Marlowe Theatre before a national tour, with dates and cast to be announced.

In 1770s Paris, revolution is stirring. Sydney Carton is a brilliant yet cynical barrister from England. Charles Darnay is the rebel child of French aristocrats. When they both fall for charming émigré Lucie Manette, a chain of events is set in motion which will endanger everyone. As the Reign of Terror rages on the streets of Paris, for some, love is a lifeline; for others, a sentence to the guillotine. Adapted for stage by Terence Rattigan (The Winslow Boy, The Deep Blue Sea) and John Gielgud, based on one of the best-selling novels of all time, this epic story of love, sacrifice and redemption asks: is there any price too great to pay for love?

The production will include set design by Max Jones, costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, lighting design by Ben Jacobs, sound design by Richard Hammarton, music by Barnaby Race, casting by Helena Palmer CDG and fights by Jonathan Holby. Award-winning playwright Leo Butler will act as dramaturg.

A Tale of Two Cities is supported by a repayable Arts Council England Incentivising Touring grant.

Deborah Shaw, Chief Executive at the Marlowe Theatre, said, ‘Our first Marlowe Theatre production last year, The Party Girls, marked the beginning of regular home-produced work that will be made in Kent, here at the Marlowe and touring out. Our second Main Stage production, A Tale of Two Cities, is an epic story, an adaptation of one of the best-selling books of all time, which is being seen at this scale for the first time since it was adapted by Terence Rattigan and John Gielgud in the 1930s. Directed by Michael Fentiman, this production represents a major step in our commitment to large-scale, national touring theatre.'

Michael Fentiman, Director, said, ‘I'm incredibly excited to be working with the Marlowe Theatre at such a significant moment in its history, as it continues its producing journey. It feels especially apt to be making A Tale of Two Cities — a play so deeply entangled with the hope of new beginnings.

‘I want the production to be faithful to the depth and detail of Dickens, and to the ambitions of Rattigan and Gielgud, while also honouring the intimacy and soul that arise from the alchemy between them. Like the novel itself, which begins in the past only to reveal a world uncannily like our own, this production will live both in its own time and in ours — rooted in then, but alive with the urgency of the now.

‘“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” still speaks directly to our fractured, polarised world. But what gives the story its lasting power is its belief that, from turmoil and loss, something human can still be reclaimed. Transformation and rebirth are possible. I can't wait.'

The Terence Rattigan Charitable Trust, said, ‘We're thrilled that Rattigan's work, alongside Gielgud's contribution, continues to resonate with audiences. Their adaptation of Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities is a magnificent piece of theatre, and we are delighted that the Marlowe Theatre is bringing it to the stage in a major new production.'

The Reluctant Dragon

5 December 2026–3 January 2027

A Marlowe Theatre production for young children, The Reluctant Dragon, is also announced today. Based on the book by Kenneth Grahame, with book and lyrics by Samson Hawkins and direction by Lucy Wray, this new children's musical, commissioned by the Marlowe, will be the Christmas 2026 show in the theatre's studio space.

The Reluctant Dragon is a brand-new family musical about friendship, unlikely heroes, and having the courage to be different.

When a fairytale-obsessed child discovers a real-life dragon living in a nearby cave, panic spreads throughout the village. But instead of a fire-breathing monster, the child gets to know a friendly and flamboyant creature who loves to perform poetry and bask in the sunshine. Can a charming dragon, a noble knight and one clever child manage to trick the village and prove that not all dragons are monsters?

This enchanting adaptation of the beloved story by Kenneth Grahame (The Wind in the Willows), with book and lyrics by Samson Hawkins (Village Idiot), direction by Lucy Wray (Fertile, Celebrate) and designs by Charlotte Espiner (Cinderella, First Touch, Error, Error, Error), will be the perfect introduction to theatre for young children during the festive season.

Millie Brierley, Senior Producer at the Marlowe Theatre, said, ‘Building on the recent success of My Pet Star – the Marlowe's first new musical – we're delighted to be introducing a new generation of young audiences to the wit and warmth of Kenneth Grahame's The Reluctant Dragon this Christmas. Our latest new writing commission will bring together two artists – Samson Hawkins and Lucy Wray – whose work we're really excited about. I can't wait to see what magic they create together, along with the rest of the creative team. We love being part of families' festive traditions at the Marlowe. This is one not to be missed.'

Both productions will go on general sale on 30 March.