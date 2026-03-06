Initial Cast Set For BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL at Lowry and Curve

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Initial casting has been announced for the world premiere of BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL which will open in May 2026 at Lowry and Curve respectively.

The musical will have a book and lyrics by Rob Madge (My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Cabaret), music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾) and will be directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line).

Hayley Tamaddon (Del Dingle in Emmerdale, Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre and UK & Ireland tour) will play Nicky; Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre, My Beautiful Laundrette, Curve/National Tour & Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre) will play Hugh; Claire Moore (Scrooge in A Christmas Carol the Musical, Hope Mill Theatre at Lowry, Original Ellen in Miss Saigon, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Girls, Leeds Grand, Lowry & Phoenix Theatre West End – Olivier Award nomination, Babs in The Great British Bake Off, the Musical, Noel Coward Theatre) will play Maureen and Lauryn Redding (Coven, Kiln Theatre, Standing at the Sky's Edge, Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End) will play Alex.

Further casting and the role of Dave will be announced in due course.

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is based on the Sunday Times best-selling book, BAFTA Award-winning documentary and global-hit Netflix film of the same name with a screenplay by Piers Ashworth.

“If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's this: everybody hates bankers.”

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is a home-grown, brand-new British musical - bursting with northern grit, laugh-out-loud humour and what Dave himself calls “the best songs in any musical ever.”

This feel-good show tells the true-ish story of Dave Fishwick: Burnley born and bred, and no ordinary man. A self-made millionaire, Dave spent years helping local people and small businesses when hard-nosed banks turned them away. Frustrated by the system, he has an idea…set up his own bank and put the profits straight back into his community.

With posh but principled lawyer Hugh at his side, Dave swaps Burnley for London to take on the banking bigwigs and fight for a fairer deal. But will the fat cats of the City make way for Dave's dreams?

From Sunday Times bestseller to Netflix's #1 UK film, Dave's inspiring underdog story now bursts onto the stage as a laugh-out-loud British musical packed with heart, humour and cracking new music.

‘The humour of The Full Monty with the spirit of Billy Elliot, but with a few more ba*tard bankers, and an unlikely hero from Burnley!' - Dave Fishwick

BANK OF DAVE THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Future Artists Entertainment, Curve and Lowry. Katie Lander is the consultant for Finestripe Productions.