Adrian Lukis to Star in BEING MR WICKHAM at Garrick Theatre in May 2026

Well known for playing Mr Wickham in the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation on screen, Adrian Lukis will reprise the role in the West End when his one-man play Being Mr Wickham plays the Garrick Theatre on Sunday 31 May 2026.

Written and performed by Adrian Lukis, and directed by Guy Unsworth, Being Mr Wickham offers a witty and revealing exploration of one of Jane Austen’s most charmingly roguish gentlemen.

Join Pride and Prejudice’s George Wickham on the eve of his sixtieth birthday to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him and discover his own version of some very famous literary events.

“Mr. Wickham is blessed with such happy manners as may ensure his making friends - whether he may be equally capable of retaining them is less certain”. Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

Produced by Original Theatre and The Production Garden, Being Mr Wickham’s West End premiere follows sold out runs at Jermyn Street Theatre, New York and Chichester’s Minerva Theatre, and tour dates around the country.

Being Mr Wickham is performed and written by Adrian Lukis and directed by Guy Unsworth with design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design by Max Pappenheim.

Adrian Lukis said: “Mr Wickham is back in the West End, among the theatres, clubs and card tables of his youth. Here, at the Garrick Theatre, on the eve of his 60th birthday, Mr Wickham sets us straight: growing up with Darcy, surviving an horrific boarding school, Meryton and the Bennet girls, marriage to Lydia and much, much more! Spend an hour, if you dare, with Austen’s most persuasive charmer. Whether you believe him or not, is entirely up to you!”