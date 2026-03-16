FOOTY FAIRY TALES Tour Brings Football Magic to Family Audiences

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North-West based theatre company Yarnbird Arts have announced a tour of Footy Fairy Tales, a family performance aimed at children aged 5-11 which asks: what happens when football and fairy tales collide? The show, created in partnership with Denton West End Community Library and Big Imaginations, will tour to libraries and community spaces across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and the West Midlands.

With live music, super songs and fabulous characters, this engaging storytelling show combines the excitement of the football stadium with the magic of a good story, to prove once and for all that the beautiful game has something for everyone.

Watch a talented striker 'Cindy-Ella' chase the ball and find her spark, help Little Red Riding Hoodie stick to the right path and defeat a terrible troll who says 'No Ball Games Allowed!'

This delightful performance will have football fanatics, non-players and the whole family cheering from the stands. Ticket prices are kept below £8, or are free in some venues, to ensure that theatre remains accessible for families and local communities.

Co-Director of Yarnbird Arts, Sophia Hatfield (known for her work with New Vic Theatre, Birmingham Rep, M6 and Northern Broadsides), who wrote the text and music, and performs in the show, said:

"This show has allowed me to learn so much about lots of real-life footy fairy tale heroes. I love theatre, and I love storytelling. But lots of our young audiences are just as passionate about football and sports - and I've learned that there's plenty of drama and fun to be found on the footy pitch. So, this show is for all of our footy-loving friends and even for audiences who might feel that the beautiful game isn't always for them. It's all about getting creative, getting active and celebrating the voices in sport that aren't always heard."

The show will visit Greenhill Library (Sat 28 March, 10.30am), Jordanthorpe Library (Sat 28 March, 2pm), Tameside Central Library (Wed 1 April, 11am & 2pm), Skelmersdale Library (Tue 7 April, 10.30am), Parbold Library (Tue 7 April, 2.30pm), Fairhaven Lake (Wed 8 April, 11am), Poulton Library (Wed 8 April, 4pm), Great Harwood Library (Sat 11 April, 11am), Rawtenstall Library (Sat 11 April, 2.30pm), Otley Courthouse (Sun 12 April, 2.30pm), Denton West End Community Library (Sat 18 April, 3pm) and Wombourne Library (Sat 25 April, 10:30am) and The Whitaker (Sat 9 May, 11am).