The Orchestra of Opera North Will Perform the Music of Star Wars presented at Bradford Live

The Music of Star Wars presented by the Orchestra of Opera North will come to Bradford Live on Sunday 3 May 2026. Ahead of Star Wars Day, journey to a galaxy far, far away, as the Orchestra of Opera North bring the epic music of John Williams to life. If you think it sounds good in the cinema, wait until you hear it played live by a 70-piece orchestra!

Audiences will be treated to unforgettable music from across the saga, including the Main Title, Princess Leia's Theme, The Imperial March, Yoda's Theme, Throne Room, Across the Stars, and more.

Whether you're a Star Wars fanatic or a film music-lover, don't miss this chance to experience one of the most iconic film scores ever written, performed live on the stage of Bradford Live. And don't forget to bring your lightsaber.

Recommended by Classic FM – “I love a good film soundtrack and you can't go wrong with John Williams' fantastic music from Star Wars. It's always a treat playing the big movie moments on Classic FM Breakfast and I know that they'll sound spectacular performed by our friends at the Orchestra of Opera North. Bring on the brass section! There is something magical that happens when you hear movie scores played by a live orchestra so go and enjoy it if you can.”