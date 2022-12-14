The Lowry Taking The Magic Of Theatre To Children In Hospitals & Hospices This Christmas With ROOM ON THE BROOM

Children in hospital and hospices will be able to enjoy a live-streamed performance of Room on the Broom this Christmas, direct from The Lowry stage.

The special event is thanks to a partnership between The Lowry, Salford and Tall Stories theatre company, who have their Olivier Award-nominated adaption of Julia Donaldson and Axel Sheffler's classic picture book running from 7th December to 8th January this festive period.

And a performance of the show, on Wednesday 21st December, will be streamed lived from the Quays Theatre stage to children watching at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, The Christie, and Francis House Children's Hospice.

It is estimated that up to 500 children and their families will enjoy the show remotely, alongside the live audience watching at The Lowry. With all the children watching the performance from Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, The Christie, and Francis House Children's Hospice receiving specially produced theatre tickets and programmes as a memento of the performance.

David Ireland, chief executive of Francis House Children's Hospice said: "Caring for a child with complex needs can put a huge strain on families and around Christmas time there is often a high level of stress. When life is short, we want the children and young people to have the best time possible. The staff and children are looking forward to experiencing the performance and we would like to thank everyone involved in making it happen."

Jennifer Riding, Director of Learning & Engagement at The Lowry said: "The idea to stream this special performance of Room on The Broom to children in hospitals and hospices came directly from a member of The Lowry team who experienced first-hand what it's like for children in hospital and their families.

"Knowing the strain on those in hospital (particularly during the festive season) and understanding how much joy and escapism theatre can bring, The Lowry and The Lowry Digital have been working together with Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, The Christie, and Francis House to make it possible to share the magic of theatre this Christmas time. Creating happy memories for those families who are going through the most difficult of times."

Laura Woodward, Tall Stories Executive Director: "We are delighted to be live-streaming Room on the Broom to children and families in Manchester's hospitals and hospices sharing the magic of theatre and enchanting storytelling at this special time of year.

"One of the reasons we do what we do is to bring wonderful stories to life through the immediacy of live actors on stage creating theatrical experiences for young children - the impact of which we see time and time again in their joyful faces. So, it is a privilege to be able to bring our show directly to these children, during an undoubtably challenging time of year for these families."

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick's not meant for five and - CRACK - it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears! Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

With enchanting puppetry, sing-a-long songs and hilarious fun, 'Room on the Broom' is a magical theatre experience for young children and their families.

Acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories brings great stories to life for audiences of all ages. The company is a registered charity which tours the UK and the world with its exciting blend of storytelling theatre, original music and lots of laughs.