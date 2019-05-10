The Ladyboys Of Bangkok Head To The Belgrade Theatre

Get ready for a night of cabaret like no other when The Ladyboys of Bangkok head to Coventry with their Greatest Showgirls Tour, celebrating their coming of age as they mark 21 years in the business.

Cheekier, funnier and more spectacular than ever, this mesmerizing new production features sixteen of the world's most stunning showgirls - who just happen to be men. Packed with more big-scale musical numbers than you could point a perfumed glove at, The Greatest Showgirls combines the glamour of Hollywood with the glitz of Las Vegas and the humour and traditions of the British music hall in one unforgettable evening.

Now seen by over three million people, this sensational troupe have been touring the UK for 21 years since making their debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, drawing on a rich Thai cultural heritage. In Thailand, "Lady Boys" describes an established tradition of people who believe they have the right to define their own identity and sexuality.

Expect flamboyant costumes, immaculate make-up and showstopping choreography in an uplifting and affirming celebration of individuality and pride that will have you laughing, singing along and talking about the experience for years to come.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok perform at the Belgrade Theatre for one night only on Thursday 6 June. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





