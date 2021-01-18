The Everyman Postpones PLAY IT BY EAR

The Everyman has taken the decision to shut their building and postpone further Play It by Ear live audio broadcasts, for a short period, to ensure the safety of artists, arts workers, and staff.

Once Upon a Time with The Everyman Panto Stars will remain available as a pre-recorded video stream until Sunday 31st of January and Gare St Lazare's How It Is, by Samuel Beckett - A Digital Preview went ahead as planned as a live video stream from a rehearsal studio space in Paris on Sat 9 and 10 January.

Although the theatre is closed, The Everyman team continue to work as they adapt and develop fresh digital initiatives, and a new programme, which will build on the lessons and successes since reopening online in October 2020. Since launching the digital programme Play It by Ear last October, The Everyman has presented 15 live rehearsed readings, 3 live music events as live audio broadcasts from the stage, and hosted an 8-episode audio serial production for schools and families. In December, the theatre took the ambitious step to video production and presented a live video stream of John Spillane's traditional Christmas show. The annual The Everyman Christmas Songbook was also produced and available as a pre-recorded video stream.

Since October, the digital programme has reached 19 counties of Ireland, 11 countries, and welcomed almost 5,000 virtual audience members. Diana Bodrone tuned in from Chevreuse in France to the audio broadcast of Tom Crean, Antarctic Explorer, performed by Aidan Dooley, and said "The Play It by Ear production of Tom Crean was promoted via the Mná Paris group. We are a feisty group of Irish women who miss home terribly and were just so thrilled to be able to tune in. I hope to be able to turn in again... "

The Everyman has continued to support the artistic community throughout the closure with 181 roles filled since October 2020 through the Play It by Ear programme, from writers, directors, actors, designers, photographers, crew, and production, with 375 onstage hours. In September 2020, The Everyman supported 2 artists through Gap Year Artists 2020. In the same month The Everyman, with the Arts Council Ireland and The Abbey Theatre, supported a development week for 'Our Tethered Kin' by BrokenCrow Theatre Company, Theatre Artists in Residence.

The theatre's CEO, Sean Kelly says, "Despite the enormous obstacles we have faced, we will continue to passionately work to remain at the heart of the cultural fabric of Cork and to be indispensable to the communities we serve. The support from our audiences has been heartening."

Although The Everyman continues to face grave challenges the theatre remains optimistic about the future. The Everyman team look forward to welcoming audiences back to the new digital programme, and especially to the day when audiences can be allowed back in to the much loved, historic auditorium.

As a registered charity, being closed presents a massive financial challenge. In 2020, the not-for-profit theatre received almost 3,000 individual donations and numerous people also joined the Everyman Friends Programme. The Everyman usually depends on ticket sales for more than 90% of its income.

If you are in a position to make a donation to support The Everyman, you can do so here: https://everymancork.com/supportus/