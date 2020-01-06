The Bristol Hippodrome and Rolls-Royce Help Bring Students Closer To The Creative Industries

The Bristol Hippodrome and Rolls-Royce in Filton have joined forces to reach out to young people in local communities that may not have considered the range of careers and skills required in the UK's creative industries.

Since launching this programme in 2018, the theatre has welcomed more than 200 students from a range of schools across Bristol. The sessions explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, maths) related careers and skills and aim to help build pupils' confidence, aspirations and knowledge in the creative industries.

Rolls-Royce recently sponsored two Career Insight Days at the city centre theatre which is opening its doors to enable students to pursue careers in theatre in areas such automation, lighting and costume.

Secondary school students from years 9 and 10 at Bristol Brunel Academy, Bridge Learning Campus and Hanham Woods Academy took part in the most recent Career Insight Days during the theatre's record-breaking run of Disney's THE LION KING. A significant number of these young people had never been to the theatre before and came from places which traditionally have low levels of engagement with the arts.

The Career Insight Days included a question-and-answer session and an in-depth tour of the Hippodrome's backstage areas, such as the fly floor, lighting, automation, puppets and props departments, plus access to wardrobe, hair & makeup and stage management. Students also had the opportunity to speak with individuals within the creative team at Disney Theatrical Productions and had the chance to try out the lighting and sound desks.

One of the students who took part said: "It was very interesting to see just how many people are involved in a single production. I learned a lot about which careers are available in the theatre and why each job is important to the overall production. The career insight day was really enjoyable and going on this trip definitely taught me a lot about possible future careers."

Charlotte Kelly, Community Investment Officer at Rolls-Royce in Filton, said her organisation was extremely proud to be associated with a project providing such important opportunities to Bristol's young people. She added: "As part of our community investment and education outreach programmes, the theatre's Career Insight Days are another great way to inspire young people in STEAM subjects at an early age to help them make informed career choices.

"Having seen the positive feedback from students and teachers alike, it is clear that this initiative is continuing to inspire and delight children from all different backgrounds, many of whom have never been to the theatre."

Ben Phillips, Theatre Director at The Bristol Hippodrome, said: "Our Career Insight Days are a fantastic way to bring the arts to life. They have been devised to engage young people in the arts. By working together, local schools and creative professionals can help improve STEAM opportunities for children and young people in and around Bristol by developing their interest and skills in creative subjects."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You