The Barricade Boys Will Headline The Big Free Fringe Weekend

The Big Free Fringe Weekend, a weekend of free, family-friendly events organised by Guildford Fringe, celebrating local community and culture, will return to Guildford High Street on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 August, and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.

The weekend will kick off with an open-air evening performance at 6.30pm by internationally renowned theatrical vocal group The Barricade Boys. Fresh from their acclaimed runs on Broadway and in the West End, the group will perform from the iconic Guildhall Balcony, with audience members invited to bring a blanket or seat to enjoy the show.

From 12 - 4pm on Sunday, Guildford High Street will come alive with a wide range of free family entertainment, including street theatre, live music, arts and crafts, and delicious street food.

All events are completely free to attend, with donation points available for anyone who is able to contribute to keep the Fringe going. Guildford High Street will be closed to traffic from Saturday evening through to Sunday evening to make way for the weekend’s events. The weekend will be supported by Medirek, who will be supplying first aid services.

The Big Free Fringe Weekend is just one of many Guildford Fringe events happening in 2025. Others recently announced include an inaugural Guildford Comedy Festival (7-11 July), and Guildford Fringe Festival, the town's largest independent arts festival, which this year runs in the Autumn (5-20 September). Set up in 2013, The Fringe is an open access, multi-arts festival. Rounding off this year, Guildford Fringe’s pantomimes are now on sale, with tickets selling fast. For family audiences, comes an enchanting new production of Cinderella at Godalming Borough Hall from 13-28 December. For grown-ups only, embark on an uproarious Adult Panto adventure with Jack and his Giant Stalk at the Back Room of the Star Inn from 20 November-10 January.

