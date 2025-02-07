THISISPOPBABY Has Announced The West End Premiere Of WAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish theatre company THISISPOPBABY's WAKE will make its London debut at the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells home of entertainment in West End from 2 - 5 April before travelling to Manchester's Aviva Studios, home of Factory International, 17 - 21 April.

Co-created and co-directed by THISISPOPBABY's Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon, and designed by Niall Sweeney, the show subverts the rites and structure of a traditional Irish wake to create a club culture infused frenzy of ritual, rave, grief and joy.

WAKE is an electrifying Irish variety phenomenon that remixes traditions in a high-octane, heart-thumping celebration of life and connection. Welcome to WAKE, where customs collide with club anthems, creating a euphoric soundtrack for a night filled with aerial artistry, Irish tap, cabaret, slam poetry, pole dancing and more! Best known as an ancient funeral rite, the Irish WAKE is actually a celebration of transformation, of moving from one realm to another. Ushering in fabulous change - caterpillar to butterfly - the WAKE is a timeless reminder to live fully.

THISISPOPBABY have been tearing up the space between high art and club culture for 16 years and have been a vital force for social change in Ireland. WAKE comes to the Peacock Theatre and Aviva Studios following two sold-out, award-winning runs at the National Stadium in Dublin. Previous work ranges from large scale and stadium shows RIOT and Alice in Funderland, multidisciplinary festivals Where We Live and Queer Notions, underground performances WERK and Salty and award-winning new writing. Recent work also includes 0800 CUPID which had sold out runs in Dublin and Soho Theatre in autumn 2024.

Jennifer Jennings and Phillip McMahon said: ‘We cannot wait to bring this bold, ambitious, fabulous juggernaut of a show to London and Manchester. WAKE thrilled audiences in Ireland, and now it's only fair that we bring the joy to these shores and see what your audiences are made of. I'm sure they know how to party, so we say let's Raise the Roof together!.'

The cast features singer and performer from Dublin band Phoeno, Adam Matthews; Composer, sound designer, keys player, singer and music director, (who tours with Moncrieff, Wallis Bird and Villagers) Alma Kelliher; Accordion player and traditional musician with band Moxie, Darren Roche; Dancer and choreographer Deirdre Griffin; London based Irish actor and singer Emer Dineen; Breakdancer Cristian Dirocie from the Dominican Republic; Drummer Ryan McClelland; Irish star poet and performer Felicia Olusanya; Kerry dancer and singer Jade O'Connor; World champion pole artist from Venezuela, Lisette Krol; traditional musician and fiddle player Lucia McPartlin; American Irish dancer Michael Roberson; World class aerialist Jenny Tufts and last but not least Choreographer, dancer, and longtime collaborator of THISISPOPBABY Philip Connaughton.

THISISPOPBABY presents WAKE

Peacock Theatre, London

Wednesday 2 - Friday 4 April 7.30pm

Saturday 5 April 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Aviva Studios, Manchester

Thursday 17, Friday 18, Sunday 20, Monday 21 April 7.30pm

Saturday 19 April 7pm & 9.30pm

Comments