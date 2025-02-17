THE HIGHWAYMAN Will Return to Two Venues This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, internationally playwright John Godber is bringing the play 'The Highwayman' to two venues: the beautiful Shakespeare North Playhouse, and the historic Theatre Royal Wakefield, for eight exclusive performances. The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure from John Godber, told in the style of his infamous Bouncers, is visceral, venal and very funny.

It's 1769 and everyone is flocking north, every ale house is packed with the great and the bad. The North is the place to be; a region drunk on making money, social climbing, gambling and gin, but with wealth in abundance, the temptation is great.

The Highwayman's creed is simple; look after number one and to hell with the hangman!

Written and directed by John Godber, with music from Ruby Macintosh and starring a collection of emerging actors history will have never felt more alive, and theft never so attractive!

Comments