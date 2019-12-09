THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Will Embark On UK Tour In 2020

Sally Cookson's highly acclaimed stage production of C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, which is currently playing to packed houses at the Bridge Theatre in London, and broke box office records when it premiered at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, will begin a major tour of the UK and Ireland at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on 20 November 2020. It then travels to Cardiff, Salford, Dublin, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Glasgow and finally Nottingham in March 2021.

This spell-binding and imaginative production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be The Lowry's big Christmas show, running in Salford from 9 December 2020 to 23 January 2021.

This extraordinary adaptation of CS Lewis' much loved novel re-tells the story with a mix of Cookson's trade-mark theatricality, humour, music and puppetry. It will see audiences step through the wardrobe into the icy, enchanted realm of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Audiences will join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to war-time Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Sally Cookson's previous productions include Peter Pan and Jane Eyre for The National Theatre, Hetty Feather in the West End and the Olivier Award-winning A Monster Calls at London's Old Vic and on tour. Tony and Olivier Award-winning designer, Rae Smith is the designer of The National Theatre's internationally successful production of War Horse, and will be designing the upcoming West End production of Hello Dolly with Imelda Staunton.

Joining Cookson and Smith on the creative team are writer in the room Adam Peck, movement director Dan Canham, puppetry designer and director Craig Leo (part of The National Theatre's original War Horse creative team), lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson and composer Benji Bower.

Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber present this Leeds Playhouse production of C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe on tour.

Website: www.lionwitchwardrobetour.com

Tour Dates

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Fri 20 - Sat 28 November 2020

Wales Millennium Centre

Tues 1 - Sat 5 December 2020

Lowry, Salford

Wed 9 Dec 2020 - Sat 23 January 2021

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Tues 2 - Sat 6 Feb 2021

Edinburgh King's

Tues 9 - Sat 13 Feb 2021

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Tuesday 16 - Sat 20 Feb 2021

Glasgow Theatre Royal

Tues 23 - Sat 27 Feb 2021



Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tuesday 2 - 6 March 2021





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You