THE BIG BITE-SIZED BREAKFAST SHOW Will Make Brighton Fringe Homecoming

The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show will make its Brighton homecoming, after an 11-year absence, at Ironworks during the Brighton Fringe this May. Following a remarkable 18-year run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the multi-award-winning Bite-Size Plays is set to captivate Brighton audiences with an enchanting series of mini theatrical productions that have earned widespread acclaim.

Created by Nick Brice, this innovative and engaging concept first debuted in 2006 at a quaint café during the Brighton Fringe. An exceptional cast present a captivating selection of short plays that offer a delightful blend of comedy, drama and thought-provoking insights. This run will see the show back where it all began and, with tasty theatrical treats on offer throughout each performance, audiences can expect a sweet trip to the theatre.

The Brighton Fringe run will see four short menus of five plays performed as part of The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show, showcasing a diverse array of characters and narratives. From exhilarating kidnappings to imaginative journeys with celebrities in outer space, audiences can look forward to a stimulating mix of stories that will surprise and entertain. These will be served up in a unique Café Theatre breakfast experience, with each ticket including coffee or tea, a croissant and strawberries.

This beloved production has been an Edinburgh Fringe fixture for 18 years, with several sell-out runs and a host of accolades. The show has twice been shortlisted for the prestigious Carol Tambor "Best of Edinburgh" Award, in addition to receiving the Brighton Festival Angel Award and the Latest Magazine's "Best Theatre Performance" award.

The talented cast bringing these exceptional short plays to life include William Neame (Dinner, Seaford Little Theatre), Miranda Everitt (Storming the Dome, Brighton Dome; Alma Summer Holiday, Theatre Royal Brighton; Harry & COSH, Channel 5) Scott Virgo (Pictures of Lily, 2015; A Weekend in Venice, 2010; Oedipus, Brighton Fringe) Emma Bean (Eigengrau, GreenBean Theatre & Co.), Hana Vincent (Wind in the Willows, Ignite Theatre Company; Grandma’s Grimm, Ignite Theatre Company; James and the Giant Peach, Ignite Theatre Company), Stephen Povey (Noel Coward’s Centenary Concert, Savoy Theatre; Coco, Lilian Baylis Theatre; Doctor Doolittle; UK Tour) Andy Bell (The Crucible, Identity Theatre Company; Two, Chichester City Arts Centre; Milo, Brighton Fringe), Lisa Fairfield (Once a Catholic, Brighton Pavillion; In Lambeth, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Playhouse Creatures, All Saints), Kate Webley and Lucy Brinkmann (Taking the Flack, BBC; The Importance of Being Earnest, York Theatre Royal; Six Degrees of Separation, Manchester Royal Exchange).

Nick Brice, creator of Bite-Size Plays, comments, our whole story was inspired by our early days with the Brighton Fringe and the local Brighton community who packed out our shows and received their first strawberries. We’re excited to bring some of the mini masterpieces we’ve performed over the years in four delicious menus. All up-close and personal in the Ironworks Studio-Café. For me, great theatre cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of what really matters. In a world stuffed with on-screen communication, a great ‘Bite-Size Play’ grabs your attention fast - it’s live, immediate, and immersive. Each play pulls you into a different world, funny, thought-provoking, and shows us something about our humanity. A great Bite-Size menu serves up a smorgasbord of sharp comedy, eccentricity and the odd mini-drama, plenty to talk about and will stay with you long after the last line is spoken. It’s theatre at its most direct, engaging, and live - and we’d love you to be part of it.

Bite-Size Plays, the company behind The Big Bite-Size Breakfast Show, was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between emerging playwrights and the global stage. The company is passionate about nurturing new talent and providing a platform for the next generation of exciting writers. Over the years, Bite-Size Plays has garnered recognition through a series of remarkable achievements, including a television series on Sky Arts, a performance at the renowned Glastonbury Arts Café, a tour of Australia, and an invitation to perform as guest artists at Finland’s Pori Festival, with support from the EU.

