Stella Kanu Receives Honorary Fellowship Of Rose Bruford College Of Theatre And Performance

The College Academic Board gave Stella Kanu, Executive Director at LIFT (London International Festival of Theatre), an Honorary Fellowship of Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance. The award was presented in person as part of a Graduation Ceremony on Friday 24th September held in the Rose Theatre, Sidcup campus.

Stella Kanu has 25 years of experience working in the theatre sector - she founded The Pivotal Place, a coaching practice for cultural and creative leaders and has coached and mentored over 700 individuals and teams. She is Chair of the Board of Eclipse Theatre, Co-Chair of Arts Council of England's Race Advisory Group and she is the London Mayor appointee to Arts Council London Area Council. Stella created Black Women in Theatre and was the co-creator of #WeAreVisible and #HereToStay, a programme of support for ethnically diverse cultural workers in the arts.

During her speech Stella told students 'seeking inspiration is the best way I know to be inspiring. It's a circle. We all need it, and we can all have it without much effort. My 5 tips are -be brave, be unapologetically YOU, know what makes you happy, if you're a change maker change your world first and always seek inspiration'

The Honorary Fellowship was bestowed by their President, Bernardine Evaristo OBE, on the 24th at the ceremony in front of graduating students, their families and other special guests. Principal and Chief Executive Clarie Middleton led the academic procession and welcomed guests. This year there were slightly smaller ceremonies than normal to facilitate social distancing, which included students from the Actor Musicianship, Stage and Events Management, Theatre Studies and Opera Studies courses. Other recipients included actor and director Rikki Beadle Blair MBE, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh, director of God's Own Country and Ammonite Francis Lee; writer, performer and theatre maker Travis Alabanza and production manager Darren Joyce.

Past Fellows include Mojisola Adebayo, Ray Fearon, Jess Gunning, Joanna Good, Professor Anthony Haigh, Sam Naylor, Gary Oldman, Elaine Pyke, Sheila Reid, Pam St Clement, David Tse Ka-Shing and Ultz. Honorary Fellows include Sir Quentin Blake, Simon Callow CBE, Colin Campbell, Philip Hedley CBE, Murray Melvin, Shazia Mirza, Katie Mitchell OBE and Hilary Vernon-Smith.