Smashing Times Presents ART CONNECTS Program of Events

Smash Times presents a new online series of curated arts content, newsletters and online events:

Art Connects - Smashing Times Daily Tweets

Every day from Monday to Friday, they will send out a daily tweet with recommendations on positive stories and ideas for these new times we are now in.

Art Connects - Newsletter The Art of . . . Smashing Times

Every Tuesday they will send out The Art of . . . Smashing Times At Home Newsletter - a weekly newsletter with inspiring ideas, suggestions and chats along with news from Smashing Times, and a weekly blog on a particular topic that they will talk about each week. Their first Home newsletter goes live on Tuesday 7 April and their topic is 'A Reflection on Change'. Please send in topics you would like to hear them blog and chat about related to the arts, equality and human rights.

Art Connects - Smashing Times Creative Arts Showcases every Friday in April

Every Friday in April - on the 3, 10 and 17 April at 7.30pm - they welcome their supporters in Ireland and across the world to join them to watch the screening of an online creative arts showcase made up of a film or art performance followed by a forum discussion with guest speakers. See further information below.

Second Art Connects Online Event

Art Connects - At Home with Smashing Time

Acting for the Future - 10 April 2020, 7.30pm

Live stream of film clips from The Big No and Testimonies and 'self-care' talk to promote positive mental health and well-being

Join them for a live-stream of extracts from the film The Big No and the play Testimonies followed by a talk and exercise demonstrations with Eimear Burke, counselling psychotherapist and Larissa Manley, arts facilitator and Development Officer with the Smashing Times Youth Arts Ensemble. Eimear will talk about positive mental health and well-being and tips for handling stress and anxiety in difficult times and both Eimear and Larissa will talk about the Acting for the Future programme run with diverse communities and demonstrate simple exercises including a guided meditation.

DETAILS

When: Friday 10 April at 7.30pm.

Where: Smashing Times Online Centre for the Arts and Equality click here

Or

http://smashingtimes.ie/centrefortheartsandhumanrights/art-connects-at-home-with-smashing-times/

More information on www.smashingtimes.ie

Future Art Connects Online Events

Art Connects - At Home with Smashing Time

Artist Voices Then and Now - 17 April 2020, 7.30pm

Live stream of performances + chat celebrating the arts and human rights

Smashing Times International Centre for the Arts and Equality is committed to promoting creative arts practice and research in support of rights and values for all citizens equally across the globe and in support of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. Join our live stream for performances and chat on a celebration of arts and human rights as we work with theatre and film artists Raymond Keane and Geraldine McAlinden; singer and songwriter Farah Elle and writer, theatre and film maker Mary Moynihan. Our guests will chat and perform live as they explore their own work and the work of artists in the past and today who stood up against Fascism and promoted human rights. For this event, do contact us online and tell us (a) who your equality, diversity and human rights hero is or (b) tell us about your favourite artist or arts project for human rights?

Smashing Times and Front Line Defenders in partnership with a range of organisations will implement the 2020 Dublin Arts and Human Rights Festival to showcase and highlight the extraordinary work of human rights defenders in Ireland and around the world, past and present, and the role of the arts and artists in promoting human rights today. The theme of this year's festival is Voices of Hope, Courage and Resilience and the festival will run for ten days from Friday 16 October to Sunday 25 October 2020 at a range of venues including the Samuel Beckett Theatre, Science Gallery Dublin, and dlr Mill Theatre Dundrum.

When: Friday 17 April at 7.30pm.

Where: Smashing Times Online Centre for the Arts and Equality click here

Or

http://smashingtimes.ie/centrefortheartsandhumanrights/art-connects-at-home-with-smashing-times/

More information on www.smashingtimes.ie





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You