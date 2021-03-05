Shoreditch Town Hall Announces World Premiere Digital Production CURSE OF THE CRACKLES!

Shoreditch Town Hall today announces the world première digital production of Curse of the Crackles! an interactive audio adventure for children and families written by Bea Roberts, featuring innovative sound technology by Ben & Max Ringham. Ed Stambollouian directs Norah Lopez Holden and Sam Swann.

Tickets are available via shoreditchtownhall.com from 9am on 9 March 2021 - audiences will have access to stream the show for 72 hours from the date and time of their booking.

Riff is a good dog and the most excellentist puppy, but she needs your help! The world is in chaos - listen... It's the Crackles! Those annoying little bits of naughty have muddled up all the sounds in the universe and now it's up to you and Riff the puppy to put them all back. Are you ready to go on an exciting mission?

Featuring innovative three-dimensional sound technology, Curse of the Crackles! is a hilarious interactive audio adventure that immerses you in a brilliantly chaotic quest - the perfect sensory journey that can be enjoyed from anywhere, in any space.

James Pidgeon, Director & Chief Executive Shoreditch Town Hall, today said "Whilst the doors of the Town Hall's building remain closed to the public our work very much continues, and we're delighted to be producing this new audio adventure for young people. This unique and inventive experience, made over the last month by a ridiculously talented team of freelance creatives and crew, will no doubt entertain and delight young listeners, transporting them to a place where they can escape the ongoing impact and challenges of the pandemic"

Audiences will need an internet connection and headphones to get the full effect of the sound technology. Listeners are encouraged to move around their space, but it is not essential to enjoy the production.

Throughout the run there will be a series of online Q&As with cast and creatives about the creation of the show, details of which will be announced soon.

Recommended Age: 7-11