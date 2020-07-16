Shifting the Dial Partnership Presents 'Fix It: Time to Breathe' in Response to Black Lives Matter

Created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, this week, Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Lightpost Company began their series of free online events titled Fix It: Time to Breathe.

Designed to explore and share strategies on how we address the adversities young African Caribbean men face in Arts, Health and Justice, the first in a series of three events began this Tuesday (14 July) on the subject of trauma. Attended by 45 participants, the digital conversation brought together a mix of practitioners working with young people, young people, commissioners, decision-makers (including elected officials), service managers and community leaders.

Each Fix it event is structured to feature an introduction to guest speakers and young men from the Shifting the Dial project plus an open, solutions-focussed conversation between practitioners, decision-makers and young people on how we work together to tackle the issue.

The following events over the next two weeks will focus on Justice and Rights (21 July) and Healing (28 July). Each conversation is intended as an opportunity to learn, share and look at effective approaches inspired by the innovative Shifting the Dial programme - a programme dedicated to boosting young black men's resilience and wellbeing. The Shifting the Dial Partnership is a unique collaboration comprised of The REP, First Class Legacy, Centre for Mental Health and Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. Interested participants can find out more and book their place for the next two Fix It conversations by visiting birmingham-rep.co.uk.

Shifting the Dial Project Producer, Samina Beckford said; "Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to change how we run our ever-popular quarterly "Fix It" events. This new format allows our delegates the space for vital reflection during and after our online conversations. We will continue to work with our attendees who have pledged practical and sustainable organisational changes which aid in dismantling systemic issues that negatively impact young black men."

The conversations will end with a time to breathe, an opportunity to make a pledge/promise on what you and/or your organisation can implement in order to address systemic racism and support young African Caribbean Men.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You