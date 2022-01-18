Shed Seven Returns to Parr Hall in March

Shed Seven to visit Warrington when they hit the road in spring to celebrate 25 years of A Maximum High

Shed Seven are bringing all their greatest hits to Warrington as part of their rescheduled 'Another Night, Another Town' tour.

The indie stalwarts and leading lights of the Britpop scene will be performing at Parr Hall on Wednesday, 30 March, as Rick Witter's trio continue to celebrate 25 years of their second album, A Maximum High.

Originally released in April 1996, the acclaimed studio record is often described as the band's crowning achievement.

It charted at number eight and stayed in the Official UK Album Charts for 37 weeks, thanks to five hits singles which have remained fan favourites.

These include Going For Gold, On Standby, Getting Better, Bully Boy and Where Have You Been Tonight?

Shed Seven formed in York in 1990 and have since become synonymous with the nineties sound.

At the height of their popularity between 1994 and 1999, they had 14 top 40 singles and four top 20 albums in the charts.

The band split briefly between 2003 and 2007 but they have been going strong since then, adding a fifth album to their repertoire - Instant Pleasures - in 2017.

The trio even teased their return to Warrington in a tweet to Parr Hall.

It said: "Ah, Warrington Parr Hall - amazing venue. Remember playing a great show there in November 1996. Would be nice to have a return visit soon..."

Shed Seven will be joined by Leigh's own The Lottery Winners at the venue.

The band have released four albums including last year's Something To Leave The House For that reached number 11 in the charts.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.