Seven Dials Playhouse Unveils Origin Stories Season

The Origin Stories season is the first full season programmed under Seven Dials Playhouse's new artist-led model.

This autumn, Seven Dials Playhouse presents Origin Stories - a season of new productions that delve into the experiences, environments and questions that shape us. From queer firsts to family myths, monster metaphors to coming-of-age chaos, each show offers a distinct lens on what it means to look backwards in order to move forwards.

The season continues Seven Dials Playhouse's evolution into a home for carefully curated, artist-centred programming, with a renewed focus on supporting the development and profile of new work. This is the venue's first major season of longer runs - allowing time for word-of-mouth to build and press coverage to land - and reflects a deeper commitment to artistic support beyond opening night.

The season kicks off with four shows in The House; Storms, Maybe Snow, a portrait of family, illness and legacy told with tenderness and sharp wit. This is followed by Monster, first staged at the Park Theatre in 2022, which explores how our pasts shape our actions and whether despicable acts can ever be forgiven. Next up is Daddy's First Gay Date, in which a late bloomer takes a nerve-wracking leap into queer dating. Closing the season is The Brown Ranger, which traces one boy's journey from playground to adulthood in a moving exploration of race, representation and identity.

Alongside these productions, The Pen space is hosting a varied programme of shorter runs, including stand-up comedy and work in progress shows.

These include Somali-centred Maanta Comedy Night, showcasing comedians from Somali, Black, Asian and other minority backgrounds, and Chtinois; a witty and whimsical one-man show about identity, belonging, and the impossible choice between French and Chinese cuisine - performed entirely in French by Frédéric Gheung. More shows are to be announced soon.

All shows are presented on a door split basis with no hire fees, part of a supportive model that prioritises partnership, creative autonomy, and sustainability for artists. Each production has been selected for its distinct voice, thematic resonance and potential to connect - emotionally, politically, or viscerally - with audiences.

Storms, Maybe Snow

16 - 20 September 2025

Written and directed by Miranda Lapworth

Love isn't always easily understood - least of all by those suffering from it.

Lou and Jack have a long history, filled with jokes and rituals that have evolved over the years. Jack counters Lou's spikiness and morose pessimism at her recent diagnosis with good humour and midnight feasts. His greatest challenge is guiding his own birthday dinner through the choppy waters of Lou and their daughter Mariana's antagonism, cheerfully abetted by Mariana's partner, Isobel.

But their world of banter and brave resolve comes crashing down on a rainy night, as lifelong bitterness and anger boil over and hidden truths creep into the light.

Maanta Comedy Night

19 & 20 September 2025

Launching with two electric evenings of stand-up this September and curated by Maanta Theatre - a British Somali-led company championing underrepresented voices - Maanta Comedy Night showcases comedians from Somali, Black, Asian, and other minority backgrounds.

Hosted by British Somali comedian and co-creator of the Abti Podcast Hamsa Ahmed and featuring 2022 Funny Women Awards finalist Fathiya Saleh, BBC New Comedy Awards nominee Diesel, Chortle Student Comedy finalist Mohaimen Quaunine and viral TikTok comic Bamph.

Monster

24 September - 18 October 2025

By Abigail Hood, directed by Kevin Tomlinson

Glasgow, 2006. An abandoned playground. Troubled teenagers Kayleigh Grey and Zoe Douglas are flirting, playing dare, and fantasising about running away together to the Isle of Muck.

Despite being warned to stay away, teacher Miss Hastie is inexplicably drawn into the two girls' orbit of chaos. When Kayleigh's mother, Hazel, attempts to keep her under her manipulative spell, the consequences are far worse than anyone could have imagined.

Monster is a thrilling contemporary play exploring the need for love and the powerful forces at play behind random acts of violence. How much control do we have over who we are and what we become? Does the past define our future? Can we ever escape our mistakes - or are we doomed to be haunted, hounded and hunted forever?

The show received its world premiere at Park Theatre in 2022, where it was nominated for three OFFIE Awards (Best New Play, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance), and won Best Supporting Performance. It now returns for a revival at Seven Dials Playhouse.

Chtinois

10 & 11 October 2025

Written and performed entirely in French by Frédéric Gheung.

At the age of 8, little Frédéric (who was still 1.80m tall) was asked to choose his side: French gastronomy or Chinese gastronomy. Refusing to make this unbearable choice, he has since lived on the fringes of society, wearing a mask at family gatherings or refusing to show his colleagues the contents of his lunch box.

In this seasoned one-man show, Frédéric will talk to you about Ch'ti, Chinese, Colombia, and perhaps food too. You'll leave with a fine example of a happy blend.

Daddy's First Gay Date

28 October - 16 November 2025

By Sam Danson, directed by Nikki Beadle-Blair

Is it selfish to leave someone you love in order to find yourself?

Ben's hoping his first date with a man can provide him with some much-needed answers - but is he expecting too much?

An uncomfortable restaurant break-up becomes a pressure-cooker first date in this new comedy by Sam Danson (BI-TOPIA), directed by the award-winning Rikki Beadle-Blair.

From a local village pub to a big gay rave in the city, Daddy's First Gay Date takes audiences on a Northern rom-com rollercoaster, exploring identity, self-acceptance and coming out as LGBT later in life. Starring Dior Clarke, Megan Edmondson and Sam Danson. Originally commissioned by Creative Industries Trafford.

The Brown Ranger

18 - 30 November 2025

Written by Ben Clark, directed by Rebecca Goh

Superhuman powers. Effortless charm. Brilliant brown suit.

A hero that laughs in the face of danger, helps those in need, and keeps his cool under fire. But something's not quite right.

What starts as a nostalgic hero's journey slowly shifts and deepens, unfolding into an emotional odyssey of self-discovery that oozes nostalgia, exploring the intricate relationship between imagination, media representation, and mixed-race identity.

A brand-new solo show, brought to life through a captivating blend of movement, striking visuals, and an original score, The Brown Ranger is a question that asks us what it means to find your place in a world that's not sure how to define you.

How far would you go to finally feel like you belong?