Sarah Silverman to Play First UK Show in 12 Years at the London Palladium

The performance of Sarah Silverman: Postmortem will take place at the London Palladium on 28th April.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
Sarah Silverman to Play First UK Show in 12 Years at the London Palladium Image
 The two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian Sarah Silverman has announced an exclusive performance of Sarah Silverman: Postmortem at the London Palladium on 28th April; her first UK show in 12 years.

Jampacked with her signature humour and thought provoking insight, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem is a cathartically comedic show in which Silverman explores her complex yet humorous feelings around loss and grief.

With a reputation for tackling tough subject matters with her unique and provocative perspective, Silverman’s first UK performance in over a decade will live up to these expectations, as the comedian delves into the topics of life and death.

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem follows the comedian’s last filmed special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, which was nominated for a Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, and won a Writers Guild Award for the Best Comedy/Variety Specials.

An established voice in the comedy scene for over 20 years, Silverman first rose to prominence during her time as a staff writer and cast member on the iconic sketch series Saturday Night Live.

Since her last UK performance back in 2013, Silverman has released her Emmy Award-winning standup special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, received multiple Grammy Award nominations for her comedy albums, appeared opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the critically-acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes, and adapted her 2010 New York Times Bestselling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee into a musical which had a sold-out run off-Broadway in 2022. The Bedwetter is currently playing at The Arena Stage in DC.

Alongside her comedic skills, Silverman is a talented actress; her long list of acting credits includes roles in Wreck It Ralph, Bob’s Burgers, School of Rock, Maestro and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank 



