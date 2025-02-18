Sarah Silverman to Play First UK Show in 12 Years at the London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian Sarah Silverman has announced an exclusive performance of Sarah Silverman: Postmortem at the London Palladium on 28th April; her first UK show in 12 years.

Jampacked with her signature humour and thought provoking insight, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem is a cathartically comedic show in which Silverman explores her complex yet humorous feelings around loss and grief.

With a reputation for tackling tough subject matters with her unique and provocative perspective, Silverman’s first UK performance in over a decade will live up to these expectations, as the comedian delves into the topics of life and death.

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem follows the comedian’s last filmed special Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, which was nominated for a Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, and won a Writers Guild Award for the Best Comedy/Variety Specials.

An established voice in the comedy scene for over 20 years, Silverman first rose to prominence during her time as a staff writer and cast member on the iconic sketch series Saturday Night Live.

Since her last UK performance back in 2013, Silverman has released her Emmy Award-winning standup special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, received multiple Grammy Award nominations for her comedy albums, appeared opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the critically-acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes, and adapted her 2010 New York Times Bestselling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee into a musical which had a sold-out run off-Broadway in 2022. The Bedwetter is currently playing at The Arena Stage in DC.

Alongside her comedic skills, Silverman is a talented actress; her long list of acting credits includes roles in Wreck It Ralph, Bob’s Burgers, School of Rock, Maestro and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank

Comments