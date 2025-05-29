SUNLAND Comes to London This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SUNLAND is the latest work from Bill Cashmore Award shortlisted playwright Madeline Whitby, which comes to Riverside Studios for a 6 show run between 14th-20th July and at Lion and Unicorn Theatre for 3 shows between 28th and 30th July. SUNLAND is directed by Madison Cole.

Described as a call to action in the expression of hope - in the face of climate change, SUNLAND tells the story of Charlie, Bo, Fran and Yael played by Lily Walker, Isaiah James-Mitchell, Gigi Downey, and Bex Goddard, in a Thai beach resort, seemingly waiting out their final days before an asteroid collides with Earth.

Exploring topical themes of climate nihilism, natalism and consent around childbirth and wealth and class disparity, SUNLAND transports the audience into a not-so-distant future that has the audiences laughing, crying and empowered about their future.

If you are passionate about the climate, politically conscious and excited to engage in conversation, SUNLAND is for you!

SUNLAND is produced by 2024 Almeida Young Producer Gigi Downey, assistant produced by Alicia Gilmartin for Downey Whitby Productions, with sound design from Dan Sinclair and lighting design from Madeline Whitby.

SUNLAND will be at Studio 3 at The Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios from 14, 17th-20th July at various times; with a running time of 60 minutes. For more information or to book tickets visit https://riversidestudios.co.uk/see-and-do/sunland-176941/

SUNLAND will also run at the Lion and Unicorn Theatre from Monday 28th-30th July at 8.30pm; For more information or to book tickets for the Camden Fringe run visit https://www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com.

