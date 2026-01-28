STILL ALIVE (AND KICKING) Set for Summer Tour in the UK

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold out performance at Wilton’s Music Hall of Still Alive (And Kicking) in 2025 in remembrance of the twentieth anniversary of the 7/7 bombings, join artist and London 7/7 bombing survivor, Dr. Gill Hicks AM MBE hon FRSA, as she returns to the UK once again to perform her multi award-winning, critically acclaimed show – a transformative celebration of life and positivity in the wake of life-changing events..

A powerful account of our shared humanity, the show offers a life-affirming narrative of Gill’s experience of 7th July 2005 and the rebuilding of her life since then. Featuring internationally acclaimed musicians, including violinist Dr Julian Ferraretto, framing Hicks’ soulful jazz voice and her powerful projected artworks, the show will leave audiences spellbound by the visual and sensory feast.

"It is absolutely wonderful to be returning to the UK this summer with Still Alive (and Kicking). This special show is a powerful, poignant reminder of just how precious every moment is, that Life is fragile. I’m also thrilled to be joined by UK bass virtuoso Andy Hamill alongside Dr Julian Ferraretto on violin and saw!

The UK will forever hold my heart — it’s where my life was saved and my connection to humanity restored. Still Alive and Kicking is a tribute to those who teach us what it means to be truly human."

Gill Hicks is a powerful, life-affirming, and memorable speaker and performer whose life symbolises transformative possibilities. Despite enduring permanent injury and losing both legs in the 2005 London terrorist bombings, she vowed to "Do More than Survive" and devote her efforts to communicate the wonder and awe of the human spirit and our immense ability to transform through sudden unwanted change. Through her groundbreaking work, The Fragile Project, Gill explores a position that transcends traditional concepts of resilience, encouraging a fundamental shift in how we approach change. Rather than merely surviving adversity, she advocates for becoming agile within a fragile existence – accepting change as an omnipresent part of life's journey. Awarded and recognised with doctorates from London Metropolitan, Kingston, and the University of South Australia, an MBE and AM, Gill brings her experience from a respected and expansive UK career within design and the arts to champion critical thinking, particularly within the areas of violent extremism. Gill’s journey is also explored in her memoir One Unknown, published by Pan Macmillan and available on the Kindle Store.

Tour Dates

Venue: Wilton’s Music Hall LONDON

Dates: Monday 29th June to Wednesday 1st July

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0207 702 2789

Online: https://wiltons.org.uk/whats-on/still-alive-and-kicking-2/

Venue: City Varieties LEEDS

Dates: Tuesday 7th & Wednesday 8th July

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0113 243 0808

Online: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/still-alive-and-kicking-2026/

Venue: Old Vic BRISTOL

Dates: Tuesday 14th July

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0117 987 7877

Online: https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/still-alive-and-kicking