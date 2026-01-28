New Wolsey Theatre to Stage CINDERELLA as 2026 Rock'n'Roll Pantomime

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The title of this year’s much-loved annual Rock’n’Roll pantomime at New Wolsey Theatre has been revealed as Cinderella - the show that launched it all in 2001 - running from Friday 20 November 2026 to Saturday 16 January 2027. General tickets will go on sale from Friday 30 January at 10am.

The Ipswich venue will be stepping back into its sparkly shoes for Cinderella, bringing audiences the full New Wolsey magic: big belly laughs, bold characters and a cast who don’t just perform the story - they are the band, bringing the house down with unbelievable live music. Written by Vikki Stone, who also penned last year’s Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella promises a festive night out for all - from newcomers to seasoned Rock’n’Roll panto-goers - packed with high‑energy hits played live on stage, as well as all your favourite panto jokes and joyful chaos.

For audiences who can’t make it along in person, the New Wolsey Theatre’s popular livestream option returns, bringing panto straight into your home for just £30 per watch party. Cinderella livestream will be available to book to watch multiple dates for those unable to get to the theatre. One pass purchase gets a watch party for the whole family.

As in previous years, there will be accessible performances throughout the run, including Audio Described, Captioned, British Sign Language interpreted and Relaxed/Dementia-friendly shows, plus bookable pre-show Touch Tours.

There will also be ruder, more riotous ‘Late Night Specials’ on Friday evenings at 9pm, aimed at audiences aged 18+ - and for the first time ever, one of these shows will be livestreamed.