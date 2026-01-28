Maybe You Like It Brings DOWN TO CHANCE and SORRY (I BROKE YOUR ARMS AND LEGS) to London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maybe You Like It will bring critically acclaimed thriller Down to Chance and queer farce Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) to London. Wednesday 22nd April – Saturday 9th May 2026, Pleasance Theatre, North Road, London N7 9EF. Double Press Night: Friday 24th April 2026, 7pm, 9pm

Critically acclaimed theatre company and Pleasance Associate Artists Maybe You Like It will make their London debut at Pleasance Theatre this Spring with a double bill of incredible shows – historical comedy drama Down to Chance and hilarious PowerPoint farce Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs). Following rave sell out runs for both at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this double bill will offer London audiences the chance to experience ‘terrifically exciting' (The Stage) Maybe You Like Its' celebrated productions.

Down to Chance presents a madcap take on the incredible true story of a community in crisis following the Great Alaskan Earthquake. Set in 1964 in Anchorage, the play follows a part-time radio reporter, her teenage intern, a General on leave and a local hobbyist who all find themselves at the centre of a remarkable relief effort. Accompanied by frantic action, multi-roling and immersive live sound, Ellie Jay Cooper (Pleading Stupidity, UK Tour; Liars, ITV; Patrick the Pug, Disney) plays Genie Chance, part-time journalist and mother, who must take unimaginable risks to save her community and family from chaos. Cooper is joined by Robert Merriam (Hamlet, Vienna's English Theatre; Police Cops the Original, Edinburgh Fringe; Pleading Stupidity, tour); together they take on over 20 characters in this slick 70-minute thriller. The production was selected for the Edinburgh National Partnership Programme 2025 by The Pleasance and Theatre Royal Plymouth, and was developed with and co-produced by these theatres. The show was also shortlisted for the Underbelly, Concord Theatricals and New Diorama Untapped Award in 2025.

Writer and performer of Down to Chance Ellie Jay Cooper comments, This is the remarkable true story of Genie Chance, an underestimated radio journalist in 1960s Anchorage, whose non-stop broadcasts to terrified Alaskans, emergency responders, and people listening in around the world, became the vital core of the relief effort after the 9.2 magnitude earthquake. It's the story of the incredible power of broadcast journalism to be a source of hope and resilience, and as a result the terrifying responsibility to get communication right. I can't wait for audiences to meet the wonderful whirl of characters with Genie in Anchorage - none of them the right person for the job, but the ones there all the same! After the success of the show in Edinburgh, I'm excited to bring the story to London with an expanded staging and immersive sound design for the Pleasance Main House.

Stepping out of history, Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs) sees a young Sam Wilson making his case with a riotous PowerPoint presentation. Determined to prove he is the correct choice for Head Boy, performer James Akka (Talamasca, Netflix; The Sandman, Netflix, Thanks A Lot, Milton Jones!, BBC Radio 4) brings hilarity to this original show as he falls into chaos and discovers the harsh truth that he's not the only student seeking the role of head boy. The show is a ridiculous reflection on youthful ambition and the lengths (and harm) they'll go to achieve their goal.

James Akka, writer and performer of Sorry (I Broke Your Arms and Legs), comments, I'm so excited to finally give this show a home in London after touring it around the UK to such success. Anyone who has ever been 12 can laugh at all the dramas of that age, from being moved down a set in Maths, to asking out a girl at the disco - but they can also feel the enormity of those things to a kid like Sam. I hope they'll take him into their hearts and then laugh at him for an hour. Audiences want a new generation of queer stories for an era beyond gay marriage, and they want theatre that doesn't compromise on laughs - I can't wait to share this show with them.