Phantom Peak Will Open Major New Venue at Westfield Stratford City in Summer 2026

Phantom Peak, the leading open-world immersive experience, has announced that they will open a new venue in London's Westfield Stratford City in Summer 2026.

Launched in 2022 at Canada Water, Phantom Peak has welcomed over 160,000 visitors with a high 25% repeat rate and critical acclaim across a variety of press outlets and guest reviews. In recent years, Phantom Peak has been named the best Immersive Experience globally by blooloop and won the prestigious Tripadvisor Traveller's Choice award in 2024 & 2025 consecutively.

Phantom Peak offers an immersive experience like no other. Guests of all ages lose themselves in a fully immersive town filled with interesting characters to meet, interactive quests to complete, and carnival & arcade games to enjoy. The whole experience is tied together with an underlying story that evolves and moves forward with a change of seasons every 3-4 months.

The story of Phantom Peak will continue at the Westfield Stratford City, with the experience expanding to hold more guests with a multi-level, accessible venue with three distinct areas for guests to explore: Old Town, the Town Square & Lakeside. Each area includes new characters to meet, technology to interact with and a distinct world to explore. Old Town is the underground industrial mining town - the heart of Phantom Peak's industry. The Town Square is a more modern area with impressive, multi-floored buildings, including a Town Hall and the in-world bar: the Thirsty Frontier Saloon. Lakeside is, as the name suggests, set around an indoor lake. At its centre will lie The Watermill with its iconic water wheel.

Alongside the upgrades to the physical set of Phantom Peak, the new venue will bring technological upgrades to enhance the magic & storytelling of the immersive experience. The custom-made ‘wingman' units, designed by Tandem Set & Scenery, Will Power each character space. These units allow characters to trigger lighting, sound, and physical effects within a local area - creating magic & wonderment in the moment, for a small number of guests at a time.

The entry to the experience will also be upgraded with a new three-tier VIP experience option. These premier options will see guests take a seat on a train carriage for a unique, personalised entry to town. For others, they will descend the stairs into the Old Town, the gates will open, and they'll be free to roam the vast space.

Alongside the Phantom Peak experience, a fully themed bar will be open 7 days a week. This will allow guests to take a seat and enjoy speciality cocktails and great food or wander down into the town and explore a unique area with arcade and carnival games.

The venue has also been developed to accommodate corporate bookings & private hires. Numerous small, medium and large spaces throughout the town will be available for groups of 6 to 100+. These spaces will also be available for hire outside of the experience's schedule.

The expansion into Westfield Stratford has been made possible after an investment into The League of Adventure, the group behind Phantom Peak, by SenSee, a leading European private equity investor. This investment brings together LoA's three companies - Phantom Peak, Tandem Set & Scenery, and Spectre & Vox - under one group as a new live experience creative studio powerhouse. Media and entrepreneurial veteran Wil Harris has been appointed as Group Managing Director to oversee its expansion.

Co-Founder and Creative Director Nick Moran said: “We're thrilled to be bringing Phantom Peak to the iconic Westfield Stratford City in Summer 2026. After more than three exceptional years of overwhelming public support and enthusiasm, it feels like the perfect moment to introduce the Phantom Peak experience to such a prestigious destination. As a completely original British IP in the immersive and competitive socialising space, Phantom Peak has been built around bold world-building, shared discovery, and unforgettable moments. This next chapter marks an exciting evolution of the brand - and we can't wait to welcome even more guests into the town and create an experience that blows them away, time and time again.”

Wil Harris – Group Managing Director of The League of Adventure said: “I'm delighted to be joining League of Adventure at such an exciting time for Phantom Peak. Partnering with our new friends at SenSee will allow us to move forward quickly, not just with our new London venue, but with multiple new projects around the world and in the digital space. In a sector where so much of the immersive entertainment produced is based on legacy IP, we're excited for the potential to develop this original IP into an exciting and expanding world.”

Constantin Weismann, Director of Leasing, Northern Europe at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: “Phantom Peak is exactly the kind of experience that reflects how consumer behaviour is changing. Our most recent How We Shop research shows that nearly half of UK consumers are actively seeking more immersive and entertainment-led experiences when they visit physical destinations, with that expectation even higher among younger audiences. Bringing Phantom Peak to Westfield Stratford City strengthens our entertainment offer and highlights the growing role of experience in driving footfall, dwell time and long-term relevance for retail destinations.”

Simon McCaugherty, Director of Experience Economy at London & Partners, the capital's growth agency, said: “We're delighted to welcome Phantom Peak as our newest partner. It's a standout example of a London-grown immersive experience, built in Canada Water, loved by audiences, and now scaling boldly into Westfield Stratford City. Phantom Peak signals the strength of the experience economy, showing how original ideas can drive regeneration, attract investment, and reinforce London's position as the global city for unique immersive experiences.”

The Original Phantom Peak in Canada Water will close on 28th February after 625 performances. Phantom Peak Westfield Stratford City will open in Summer 2026 with tickets on sale soon. You can sign up to hear more at phantompeak.com