SOME MOTHER DO 'AVE 'EM UK Tour Comes To St Helens

Highly acclaimed tour of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from 2-6 June, starring Joe Pasquale, and producers have today announced the cast.

The producers are delighted to announce the casting of Moray Treadwell as Mr Luscombe/Mr Worthington, David Shaw-Parker as Father O'Hara and Ben Watson as Desmond/Constable. They join the previously announced Joe Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher. Also in the cast are Peter F Gardiner and Jayne Ashley. Get ready for the ultimate feel-good night out with Some Mothers Do Ave Em from Tuesday 2 June 2020 - Saturday 6 June 2020.

Moray Treadwell most recently appeared in the UK tour of No Man's Land. His other theatre credits include Hysteria (national tour for London Classic Theatre Company), The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre), The Beatles LOVE Show (Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas), Waiting For Godot (Italian tour), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vienna's English Theatre) and The Ruling Class (Frankfurt's English Theatre).

David Shaw-Parker began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing in over 25 productions for them. His many other theatre credits include Telyegin in Uncle Vanya (Hampstead Theatre), Leo Fairchild in Lady in The Van (Bath Theatre Royal), John Hitchcock in McQueen (St. James Theatre), Trevor Nunn's productions of My Fair Lady (National Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Acorn Antiques (West End), and Lucy Bailey's production of Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare's Globe).

Ben Watson is an actor, writer, director and comedian who recently starred in Aladdin (White Rock Theatre, Hastings). His theatre credits include The History of Everything (UK Tour), I Capture The Castle (Watford Palace / Bolton Octagon / Oxford Playhouse), Blue Brothers Party (UK / Japan Tour) The Jungle Book (UK Tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream and Comedy of Errors (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival).

Audiences are invited to laugh along to this show stopping comedy based on the 1970's classic TV comedy by Raymond Allen.

Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em will be directed by Guy Unsworth and designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.

The UK Tour will be produced by Limelight Productions.

For more information, visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





