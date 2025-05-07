SCRITCHES 4 International Play Festival Reveals London lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Rep UK will present the fourth edition of SCRITCHES, a short play festival that pairs American writers and London-based directors to create a new play inspired by a unique London locale. Through Scritches, Brooklyn Rep aims to create bonds across ponds with brilliant, new queer artists.

The latest installment, Scritches #4 will take place May 11-12 at The Divine, and this year it’s inspired by an imagined archeological site called FOUND(ation). The site was the winning entry for the renowned Antepavilion competition in London, by architects Lioba Pflaum & Hannah Sheerin.

Full Lineup

DIRT GIRL

By Luz Lorenzana Twigg, Directed by Kim Pearce

Featuring Tahiris Adames and Vinna Law

Collision

By James La Bella, Directed by Charles Quittner

Featuring Kat McGarr and Sofia Newton Ulrich

Game

By Andy Boyd, Directed by Josh Bryant-Jones

Featuring Patricia Castro and Joseph Loane

NARCISSUS AS PLOT FORM: A TRANSSEXUAL RAGE(R)

By Oscar K., Directed by Aaron Chote

Featuring Chiyo, Aaron Chote, Die Lemma,

Scritches 4 is produced by Yasmin Mehboob-Khan, Emily Baldwin, Charles Quittner.

“Scritches is about celebrating the places and people that make London so special,” says Artistic Director Charles Quittner. “Housed in the queer institution where I made most of my community, it's an extension of this wonderful world to the U.S. where sensational new writing thrives but needs a buzzy place to debut! With international friendships made, scripts published, and full length plays inspired, it’s proven to be a much-needed crucible of creativity and connection for the London scene.”

One of the plays in Scritches #4 will be selected for future publication in collaboration with independent arts & culture journal, BROOKLYN RAIL Read more.

Scritches #3 saw reid tang’s STRETCHING OUT, directed by Chyna-Rose Frederick, awarded publication.

To maximize joyful queerpub vibes, audiences can expect badgemaking, detroit-style pizza, and a mettle-testing interval game inspired by the archeological whimsy of FOUND(ation), Read more.

London locations that inspired previous installments of Scritches include: Museum of the Home SCRITCHES #1, Presented at The Glory February 2023. Novelty Automation SCRITCHES #2, Presented at the Glory August 2023. House of Dreams Museum SCRITCHES #3, Presented at The Divine March 2024.

SCRITCHES #4 performs in the basement of The Divine on Sunday, May 11 and Monday May 12 at 7:30pm.

