Royal Court Theatre Commits To Transitioning To Carbon Net Zero Throughout 2020

The previously announced Open Court: Climate Emergency scheduled for March 2020 will be a catalyst for complete organisational transition towards net zero.

From energy to food, cleaning to materials, air quality to working hours, transport to waste, the theatre will push every part of their practice into a circular economy that reduces, offsets and neutralises their climate impact.

The operational changes will begin in the Site, which in recent years has become a third performance space for experimental work, during Open Court: Climate Emergency in March. These will be applied to the main building as it transitions to a net zero arts venue through 2020 and onwards.

Led by Executive Producer Lucy Davies, The Royal Court Theatre will share how it achieves this to inspire and influence others.

Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone said;

"While thinking about how to approach Open Court: Climate Emergency, which is scheduled for March, we realised that so many of our writers and artists are already writing through the lens of the climate emergency and it is represented in many ways in our programme.

Lucy and I had given ourselves the challenge of turning the Site into a net zero space for March and then asked the obvious question - why aren't we doing it across the whole building and what are we waiting for? Let's just get on with it.

We will make mistakes, we will move fast and change as the technology and information changes. We will use the time in March to take stock, to hear from people we do not normally hear from in the cultural discussion and to work out new structures and ways of functioning to enable this to happen. We will share all of our learnings - successes and failures. Basically everyone coming into our building from March onwards, in any context, will be contributing to this vital commitment to our climate emergency."

More information about the public events during Open Court: Climate Emergency (2-30 March 2020) will follow in early 2020.



The Spring/Summer 2020 programme includes (in chronological order);

Shoe Lady by E.V. Crowe

Rare Earth Mettle by Al Smith

two Palestinians go dogging by Sami Ibrahim

The Song Project concept by Chloe Lamford and Wende

A Fight Against... by Pablo Manzi

The Glow by Alistair McDowall

Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks by Sarah Hanly

Is God Is by Aleshea Harris

Nanjing by Jude Christian



