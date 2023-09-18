Rose Bruford College Reveals and Celebrates This Year's Fellows and Honorary Fellows

Rose Bruford College has announced this year’s Fellows and Honorary Fellows including renowned actors Toby Jones and Sam Palladio, all of whom were celebrated at the 2023 graduation ceremonies. It is the goal of the institution to inspire and train its students, providing tools to become independent thinkers as well as fulfilled and successful working professionals. The teaching, learning and training ethos is based on artistry, collaboration, community, discovery, diversity, employability, independence, and professionalism.

Professor Randall Whittaker, Principal and CEO of Rose Bruford College said, To be truly inclusive, representation must be intentional and visible throughout organisations. I am proud that this week, Rose Bruford College has recognised the achievements of a diverse range of talented individuals. When we are seen we are powerful, we are creative, we are full of joy and we have hope for the future.

Those honoured at this year’s ceremonies with Fellowships and Honorary Fellowships are:

Katie Brayben (Fellow) graduated from Rose Bruford College in 2003. In 2014 Katie played Diana, Princess of Wales in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III at the Almeida Theatre, a role she would also return to play in the BAFTA-nominated 2017 film adaptation for television. Her star rose again in 2015 when she portrayed iconic singer-songwriter Carole King in the West End production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and more recently in Tammy Faye as the titular character. Both of her portrayals earned her critical acclaim and prestigious accolades, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Yarit Dor (Fellow) is a multi-talented professional, making significant contributions as an Intimacy Coordinator, Movement Coach, and Fight and Movement Director. She stands among the pioneering intimacy coordinators in the UK and EU for the stage and screen, making her mark in the entertainment industry over her career, including The Second Woman (Young Vic), Bridgerton (Netflix), Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix).

Toby Jones (Honorary Fellow) is a widely recognised and respected British actor, known for his remarkable performances across stage and screen. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, he has achieved widespread acclaim and success in various roles including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Detectorists.

Sam Palladio (Fellow) is one of Rose Bruford’s most recognisable alumni. His trajectory began when he originated the role of Richard in Dreamboats & Petticoats, debuting on a UK tour before moving to the West End, and has recently played Curly in Oklahoma! at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Following this success, Sam’s versatility caught the attention of television audiences through appearances in popular projects such as ABC and CMT’s Nashville and Netflix’s The Princess Switch series.

Jessica Hung Han Yun (Fellow) is a highly decorated lighting designer fellow exemplified an outstanding level of artistry in her lighting design work across a plethora of mediums from The Guardians of the Galaxy experience for Secret Cinema, illuminating the Museum of the Home, and the visual feast of the award-winning My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican.

Glyn Fussell (Honorary Fellow) is a trailblazing creative, founder and activist whose impact on entertainment and art has been enjoyed and celebrated around the world. Alongside working with the underground scene, he created the iconic Mighty Hoopla Festival which is a vibrant music and arts extravaganza and has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular and celebrated festivals.

Kane Husbands (Fellow) is a European Theatre Arts graduate and the Founder and Artistic Director of the theatre company The PappyShow, which is now in its tenth year. Kane is an artist, leader and facilitator, creating spaces where people can turn up and be themselves, where their difference is seen and celebrated.

Ono Dafedjaiye (Honorary Fellow) is an extraordinary force in the creative arts industry, with over 15 years of experience. She joined Heart n Soul in 2005 and made history as the organisation’s first staff member with learning disabilities. Her journey began 12 years ago when she participated in the transformative project, Dizzy Hearts.

Sue Lyster (Honorary Fellow) is a distinguished executive, currently serving as the Executive in Charge of Industrial Light & Magic’s London studio. As a founding member of the leadership team, Sue plays a pivotal role in managing the studio’s day-to-day operations and overseeing all aspects of production.

Andy Sinclair-Harris (Fellow) is a renowned storyteller and highly experienced entertainment designer, known for his work in blue-sky development, concept design, storyboarding, creative development, art direction, and creative leadership. With a career that spans across continents, Andy’s passion for captivating audiences with immersive narratives began in the realm of theatre.

Jimmy Akingbola (Honorary Fellow) is a versatile and acclaimed actor known for his standout performances across stage and screen. After graduating from ALRA, Jimmy showcased his immense talent at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in The Nativity. He later earned the TMA Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor for Blue/Orange, which garnered critical acclaim during its national tour. His talent then led him to a memorable performance in The Cut at the Donmar opposite Ian McKellen. His title role in Othello for Frantic Assembly also earned him another TMA Award.

Professor Mike Saks (Honorary Fellow) has had an accomplished career in sociology, social policy and leadership studies. As an Emeritus Professor at the University of Suffolk and Visiting Professor at several prestigious institutions, including the Universities of Lincoln, Westminster, and Toronto, his expertise is recognised globally.

Shabir ‘Shabs’ Jobanputra (Honorary Fellow) is a prominent figure in the UK music business, renowned for his significant impact on British popular culture with record labels Outcaste and Relentless, earning him a spot among The Guardian’s list of the most influential figures of colour in the media.

Rose Bruford College’s President, award-winning author and academic Bernardine Evaristo OBE, comments, I am deeply impressed by this year’s new Fellows and Honorary Fellows who come from such an impressively wide range of personal and career backgrounds. They have all made such valuable and brilliant contributions to the performing arts and it’s such a pleasure to honour them.



