Rose Bruford College Production Raises Over £630 For Mayor Of Bexley's Charity

A performance by final year BA (Hons) Acting and BA (Hons) Actor Musicianship students from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has raised over £630 for the Mayor of Bexley's charity appeal.

The college annually donates proceeds from box office sales and audience donations from one of their public performances to the Mayor of Bexley's chosen charities. This year a record amount of £633.50 was raised to support the Mayor's Umbrella Appeal, which supports small voluntary organisations in Bexley.

The performance of the Davide Eldridge play Market Boy, on Thursday 21 November, also gave an opportunity for students from the Colleges' School of Design, Management and Technical Arts to showcase their talents by transforming Sidcup's The Rose Theatre into 1980's Romford Market through clever set, costume and lighting design and production.

After the performance, the Mayor of Bexley, Councillor Geraldene Lucia-Hennis, her consort Peter Lucia-Hennis and Rose Bruford College Principal Clarie Middleton congratulated the cast and production team on their performance.





