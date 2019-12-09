Romesh Ranganathan Announces Fourth Date At The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Romesh Ranganathan has added a fourth date in Portsmouth to his Cynic's Mixtape Tour, as a result of fantastic demand.

The comedian and actor will be appearing at the Kings Theatre on Tuesday June 2, three months after two original dates in March - which have both sold out. As well as this, Romesh is also at the venue on Monday June 1.

Fresh from the 'Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan', 'A League Of Their Own' and 'Judge Romesh', he's putting showbiz aside to deliver a carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

Romesh who is currently touring until December, will be resuming next Spring with an extensive calendar, beginning on March 23 in Portsmouth.

Tickets for the show in June are available to purchase here: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/romesh-ranganathan-the-cynics-mixtape-2/





