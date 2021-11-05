Reading Rep Theatre Opens Its Doors After Renovations

With their inaugural production DORIAN currently playing, Reading Rep Theatre has opened the doors to its brand-new state-of-the-art theatre, complete with theatre bar, auditorium, back of house facilities, rehearsal and studio space, following a two-year campaign which raised over £1million towards transforming the old Salvation Army building into Reading's new cultural arts hub.

Key Highlights:

The front of house areas and the auditorium have been designed with step free access

State of the art ventilation system throughout the building

The auditorium is fit with a lower portion of retractable seating, and a total capacity of 163

All lighting throughout the building is LED, including specialist theatrical lighting fixtures

The front of house is equipped with gender neutral toilets and the theatre bar hosts an indoor and outside seating area and is stocked with food and drink sourced from local suppliers

The back of house hosts dressing rooms and a rehearsal and studio space, for the first time in the company's history

The building has been designed and built by local architects and contractors continuing their work throughout the pandemic

Executive Director of Reading Rep Theatre, Nick Thompson said today, "This theatre was built in the shadow of the pandemic, during a truly unprecedented time. Despite the many challenges, it was always heartening to know that, brick by brick, we were building something that would play a role in healing, sharing and celebrating better times."

Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre, Paul Stacey adds "Dave Hughes has done an incredible job of turning this old Salvation Army Hall into Reading's first ever professional producing theatre, a cultural hub for a town emerging out of isolation. We can't wait to welcome back audiences in our new venue. Having grown up in the town, it's a really special moment for Reading Rep and for Reading. We've finally got the resources to realise our ambitions and put Reading on the national cultural map."

ENGAGE studio space and rehearsal room:

The learning space is 11x8m and provides a home to Reading Rep's extensive Education and Outreach Department.

Auditorium:

The auditorium seats 163 which includes a lower portion of retractable seating to provide flexibility with a large open space and the theatre is fully accessible for all audience members attending the theatre.

Front of house:

A brand-new café bar with indoor and outdoor seating area. The theatre is equipped with 5 gender neutral toilets, including disabled facilities, and 3 gender neutral toilets backstage for performers and staff.

Lighting:

The theatre is equipped with a state-of-the-art ThruPower system to ensure lighting designers can make use of an extensive stock of LED fixtures, but able to use traditional lighting fixtures when necessary. Reading Rep's first production DORIAN is lit exclusively using LED fixtures on a rig using less than 30amps of power.

Sustainability:

Converting and refurbishing a former Salvation Army building significantly reduced the environmental impact of the project. Reading Rep ensured local contractors, tradesman and suppliers were used throughout. The bar offering is curated with sustainability at its core, with food and drink sourced from local suppliers. There is a zero single-use plastic policy throughout the building.