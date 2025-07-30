Propel Dance Returns to the Rehearsal Studio For the First Time Since 2023

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Propel Dance, the UK’s only professional all wheelchair-user dance company, is delighted to be getting its wheels spinning once again, as the creative team and six talented dancers have been working to create a suite of new short works.

The company secured a grant of £32,485 from Arts Council England to create new works which can be performed at festivals and events, helping to put the company in front of wider audiences. Led by an all-female leadership team, the company was instigated and founded by Helen Mason, a Birmingham-based dance artist with a track record of making dance for and with disabled people for over twenty years.

Propel Dance creates ambitious, joyful, and high-quality dance theatre that places wheelchair users centre stage – blending contemporary dance with para dance sport technique. Since launching in 2023 with support from Arts Council England, the company has grown rapidly – producing its debut touring production The Snow Queen, developing international partners and delivering inclusive participation projects across the country.

In August 2024, Propel Dance travelled to the USA, funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority, to develop international partnerships with a range of world-class para dance coaches. The following month, the company was commissioned to perform at the Paralympics GB Athletes Homecoming concert at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, broadcast on Channel 4, telling the story of the Paralympics history. And in March this year, Propel Dance won an award for that performance when they picked up ‘Best Dance Performance of the Year’ at the inaugural ‘We Are Creative Awards’.

The company exists to challenge inequality, raise visibility, and create meaningful progression routes for disabled dancers. Rooted in equity, compassion, and representation, everything the company does – on stage, in studios, and in the community – is about propelling change in who gets to dance, and how.

One of those dancers is Midlands-based Lauren Russell, who is back with Propel Dance after being part of the original group of dancers in 2023. 18 months on from her initial involvement with Propel Dance, Lauren has credited the company as being a catalyst to try something new. Lauren is no longer working as a primary school teacher, which she was doing during the 2023 rehearsals and performances of The Snow Queen. Lauren said, “I was trying to juggle too much, and I was getting more offers of dance work. Propel Dance gave me the drive, and I’m now working as a freelance dance artist and teacher, as well as delivering outreach and education work. The work that Propel Dance does is wanted and needed, and it has changed my life.”

During June and July, the six exceptional wheelchair dancers have been rehearsing at Nottingham College, as well as at Midlands Arts Centre (MAC) and FABRIC in Birmingham, creating new short pieces to perform at indoor and outdoor festivals and events. There is a demand for this kind of work from the Company, which previously only had a full-length production of The Snow Queen in its repertoire. The company features artists from around the UK and Europe, including Becky Whitaker, Lauren Russell, Ayuna Berbidaeva, Rebecca Fowler, Milly Best, and Piotr Iwanicki. Musician and composer Kris Halpin, of Dyskinetic, has specially composed the music for these new works as part of an ongoing creative partnership. The Company has also collaborated with some of the UK’s leading choreographic mentors such as Nicola Burt (Reset Dance Co), Kate Flatt OBE (the original production of Les Misérables West End and worldwide) and Benoit Swan-Pouffer (Rambert).

Helen Mason, Co-Director at Propel Dance said, “Over the five weeks we spent in the rehearsal room, it was simply wonderful to continue Propel Dance’s journey. There has been a lot of hard work unfolding in the studio, all reflecting the company’s vision and the creative process that has shaped these formative weeks. From the very first rehearsals, the energy, curiosity, and commitment in the room has been truly rewarding.

All the dancers have upped their skills and their performance in many ways, and we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had masterclasses led by international champions in para dance, who have taught our artists so many amazing skills which we will use going forward in our performances. We have loved building something new together and we’re excited to continue sharing this journey with as many people as possible.”

Amy Dalton-Hardy, Co-Director at Propel Dance added, “The time that we have all spent together in the rehearsal studios during June and July has been a milestone moment for Propel Dance. We are incredibly passionate about the work that we do in advocating for wheelchair dance as an artform. We fuse para dance sport with contemporary dance, and we are the only company in the UK doing this right now; we’re innovating something completely new. To our knowledge, no-one has ever fused para dance sport- which is the competitive world of Latin and ballroom dancing- with narrative theatrical contemporary dance work, and that’s what makes us special.

Our Arts Council England funded project has now officially come to an end, and what an incredible journey it’s been. We’ve completed five original dance pieces and worked with a brilliant team of artists who are bold, passionate and trailblazing. I haven’t seen anything like the work that we’re making performed anywhere in the UK or internationally before. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and we’re excited to share it with the world.”

Propel Dance is now available for bookings- from performances to workshops and beyond. To enquire about booking the company, please contact: info.propeldance@gmail.com