Portsmouth Theatres Launches New Era Uniting The Kings Theatre And Theatre Royal

The Kings Theatre and the New Theatre Royal, separated for more than 60 years, have formally joined forces under a new collective identity: Portsmouth Theatres. As part of the rebrand, the New Theatre Royal will return to its historic name, Theatre Royal, which it first carried in the 19th century.

The refreshed branding of Portsmouth Theatres reflects the unity between the two iconic venues while honoring the distinct character and heritage of each. Both the Kings Theatre and the Theatre Royal will continue to operate independently with their own programming, but together they will strengthen the sustainability of Portsmouth’s landmark Matcham Theatres.

Richard Pearce, CEO of Kings Theatre & Theatre Royal, said:

“This unification allows us to honour our proud history while building an even stronger platform for the future. By working more closely together, we can share expertise, expand opportunities, and create greater impact for our audiences, artists, and communities across the city. We are proud of this exciting step forward – and we ask for your continued support. Whether by attending a show, spreading the word, or simply stepping through our doors, you play an essential role in helping Portsmouth Theatres thrive.”

To celebrate this new chapter, Portsmouth Theatres will host a free ticketed Open Day on Saturday, September 28, 2025, across both the Kings Theatre and Theatre Royal. Visitors will be invited to explore the history of the venues, enjoy behind-the-scenes access, and learn more about the legacy and future of theatre in Portsmouth.