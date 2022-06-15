Polka Theatre Announces Autumn/Winter Season 2022

Artistic Director of Polka Theatre, Peter Glanville today announces the line up for the company's Autumn/Winter season.

With The Paper Dolls currently running at Polka Theatre; The Pirate, The Princess and The Platypus previews beginning on Saturday 18 June and the recent announcement of their first Early Years Theatre Festival, BIG DREAMS, Polka is excited to reveal their Autumn/Winter roster.

The season opens with Little Angel Theatre's, We're Going on a Bear Hunt, directed and adapted by Polka Theatre's Peter Glanville. Tangled Feet and Half Moon co-produce Butterflies directed by Nathan Curry; an uplifting production created as a response to children's experiences of anxiety. Soldiers Arts Academy presents Little Manfred; adapted from Michael Morpurgo's well-loved book by Damian Cruden and Amanda Faber with the cast including serving and veteran military personnel and their family members. English Touring Opera presents Tutankhamun's Shoes, an interactive opera adventure to Ancient Egypt and the Roaring Twenties, directed by Lysanne Van Overbeek. Garlic Theatre will present Oldilocks and the 3 Bears directed by Steve Tiplady; a wonderfully funny celebration of the classic story. Lastly, the Greek National Opera and Alternative Stage will present their co-production, Underwater, an immersive dance piece for babies that explores the depths of the deep blue sea.

Completing the season are Polka Theatre's Winter productions. Crackers, a festive family farce, written by award-winning playwright Charles Way and directed by Nicky Allpress - join a family trying to get organised for Christmas alongside some hilariously unusual circumstances. Finally, Grandad, Me and Teddy Too written and directed by Sarah Argent, is an enchanting chance to explore the whole world, without having to leave your room.

Peter Glanville said today "Polka are delighted to present this rich and eclectic season which includes a range of Opera, Dance, Theatre and Puppetry for children aged 0-12yrs.

Highlights include BIG DREAMS, our inaugural Early Years Theatre Festival; 'Crackers', a hilarious festive farce for all the family by award-winning playwright Charles Way and visits from leading companies including English Touring Opera, Little Angel Theatre and Tangled Feet."

Polka Theatre Presents

BIG DREAMS

24 - 28 August

BIG DREAMS is Polka Theatre's first early years theatre festival, taking place this summer. It has an exciting programme of events, including two productions from international theatre companies, Branar and Theater Tre from Ireland and Sweden respectively. Alongside 5 productions for Early Years audiences, there is also an opportunity for students, peers and industry professionals to network and build on new skills in the varied programme of workshops and talks. These include a live interview with award-winning freelance artist and dramaturg, Sarah Argent, an insightful look into creating accessible working environments with Second Hand Dance, and a clowning workshop with Branar's Miquel Barcelo.

MAIN THEATRE

Little Angel Theatre Presents

We're Going on a Bear Hunt

Based on the book by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury

Adapted by Peter Glanville and Barb Jungr

Director: Peter Glanville; Assistant Director: Jennifer R. Lee; Puppet Design: Lyndie Wright; Puppet Creator: Julie Jeulin; Set Design: Simon Plumridge; Lighting Design: David Duffy

5 -16 October

Ages: 3-7

Following hugely successful runs at Little Angel Theatre and other venues around the UK, We're Going on a Bear Hunt is back for another UK tour.

We're going on a bear hunt.

We're going to catch a big one.

What a beautiful day!

We're not scared.

A family go on an expedition of a lifetime - running down the grassy bank, wading through the cold river, squelching over the oozy mud, stumbling into the dark forest, then peering into a cave... what will they find?

Little Angel Theatre brings Michael Rosen's thrilling and funny adventure to life in this entrancing puppetry production directed by Peter Glanville and with music and lyrics by renowned singer-songwriter Barb Jungr.

We're Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.

Illustrations from the book copyright © 1989 Helen Oxenbury.

By permission of Walker Books Ltd, London.

ADVENTURE THEATRE

A Tangled Feet and Half-Moon co-production

Butterflies

Director: Nathan Curry; Producer: Chris Elwell

13 -16 October

Ages: 4-8

Three friends embark on an exciting adventure to chase their butterflies away. They cross new seas to uncharted lands on a journey filled with discovery. The only trouble is they're all a bit worried about it! During their voyage the group ride the waves, walk high bridges, skirt deep caves, and climb to the sky, before reaching dry land braver than ever before.

Created in response to young children's experiences of anxiety, Butterflies is an uplifting tale of friendship, courage and facing your fears, told using innovative staging, breathtaking physicality, the power of play and an original musical score.

Butterflies is a co-production between award-winning theatre ensemble Tangled Feet and Half Moon, the UK's leading small-scale theatre company creating work for young people.

MAIN THEATRE

Soldiers' Arts Academy presents

Little Manfred

Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo

Directed by Damian Cruden and adapted by Damian Cruden and Amanda Faber

Puppetry by Marc Parrett

22 - 30 October

Ages: 7 - 12

It is the summer of 1966. Charley and her little brother Alex are walking their dog Manfred on the beach when they notice two older men staring out to sea. A chance encounter brings them together. Slowly, Charley and Alex learn of their mother's past, and of the friendships that can be formed in difficult circumstances. In 1945, their farmstead home was a posting for German prisoners of war, and their mother Grace was just a little girl...

The cast for this production includes serving and veteran military personnel and their family members. With stunning puppetry and original storytelling, this is an unmissable production adapted from Michael Morpurgo's much-loved story.

ADVENTURE THEATRE

English Touring Opera presents

Tutankhamun's Shoes

Director: Lysanne Van Overbeek; Producer: Bradley Travis and Jo Corrigan

19 - 23 October

Ages: 7 - 11

English Touring Opera takes families on a new adventure to Ancient Egypt and the Roaring Twenties.

The opera will be an interactive and participatory experience where children will get to meet Tutankhamun himself, and other surprising characters along the way while learning about the ancient world, archaeology, mummification and more.

ADVENTURE THEATRE

Garlic Theatre presents

Oldilocks and the 3 Bears

Director: Steve Tiplady; Performed by: Iklooshar Malara; Puppetry Direction: Mark Pitman and Liz Walker; Music: Iklooshar Malara

25 - 30 October

Ages: 3 - 7

One winter, Oldilocks finds a teddy bear in the park and remembers a delicious bowl of porridge she tasted years ago in the woods. Something else happened but she can't quite remember what... so she sets off for the forest. Will she find the bears' house and what will happen then?

A wonderfully funny and warmhearted celebration of the classic story from Garlic Theatre with lovingly crafted puppets, music, and some steaming bowls of porridge.

ADVENTURE THEATRE

Greek National Opera and Alternative Stage present

Underwater

Created by Xenia Aidonopoulou and Georgia Tegou

Performers: Lydia Walker; and Ellyn Hebron; Music: Jeph Vanger; Design Consultant and Costume Designer: Mayou Trikerioti; Lighting Designer and Production Manager: Ed Saunders; Puppet Consultant: Alison Alexander; Creative Producer: Lia Prentaki; Costume and Props Maker: Rachel Farrow. Funded by Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

9 - 20 November

Ages: 0 - 2

Come with us on a magical journey into the deep blue sea in this beautiful dance theatre piece, created especially for babies aged 0-2 and their parents or carers. A ballerina wakes from a dreamy sleep and finds herself in the ocean, a comforting world of blue lights and bubbles. As she explores her gorgeous new home, she meets an octopus - and the pair quickly form a loving friendship beneath the waves, dancing a duet to a twinkling soundtrack that features some familiar melodies. This multi-sensory show is sure to engage and stimulate your baby's imagination - and there's plenty for adults to enjoy too!

MAIN THEATRE

Polka Theatre presents

CRACKERS: A FESTIVE FAMILY FARCE

Written by Charlie Way; Directed by Nicky Allpress

Main Theatre

19 November - 15 January

Press Day: Friday 25 November 6:00pm

Ages: 5+

Meet The Crackers. They're trying to get ready for Christmas Day, but it's not easy when the family pet shop is going out of business, Great Gran's expecting a visit from royalty and Napoleon the rat is on the loose. Visit Polka this festive season for a family farce like no other, written by award-winning playwright Charles Way.

ADVENTURE THEATRE

Polka Theatre presents

Grandad, Me, and Teddy Too

Written and directed by: Sarah Argent

2 December - 29 January

Press Performances: Friday 9 December 1.15pm

Saturday 10 December 11.45am

Ages: 2 - 5

Mia loves her Grandad very much. He lives far away on the other side of the world, but finally he's coming to visit, and Mia's excitement is growing. When Grandad arrives, he brings with him adventurous stories and games which set Mia's imagination alight- together they explore the whole world without ever leaving her playroom. Join Grandad, Mia (and Teddy too) as they share an unforgettable adventure to wherever their imaginations take them.