Plastic Sheets Shop Announce Grant To Help UK Arts Venues To Re-Open

The Protective Screen Grant will provide £2,000 worth of protective screens and related products.

While businesses that had been closed due to Covid-19 pandemic were able to begin re-opening in July, many small theatres and museums around the UK have been unable to welcome visitors back.

As an international supplier of protective screens, Plastic Sheets Shop wants to help. The Protective Screen Grant will provide £2,000 worth of protective screens and related products, which will be evenly split between the two chosen recipients.

"A large number of local arts venues were already operating on a very small budget. With reduced revenues for the foreseeable future, there is a real danger that many beloved arts locations could be lost without proper support." said Plastic Sheets Shop Managing Partner Jonathan Opdam.

"We hope that by providing a grant toward protective screens we can help venues to reopen to some degree, be it for socially-distanced events, or to reopen secondary functions such as cafes and cinemas."

How to nominate a venue

Whether you perform, work or simply visit, there is likely a venue which you would like to support.

To nominate your local venue for a grant, simply visit https://plasticsheetsshop.co.uk/Protective-Screen-Grant to complete a short nomination form.

Following the deadline, the nominated venues will be reviewed by a panel of judges from Online Plastics Group to determine who will be the most which venues will benefit the most from the grant.

Nominations are open now and will close on September 4th.

The venues receiving a grant will be announced on September 14th.

More information about the Protective Screen Grant can be found here

