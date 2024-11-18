Photos: [title of show] at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from [title of show], a love letter to the musical theatre and to the joy of collaboration, which plays Southwark Playhouse Borough through 30 November 2024. Check out the photos below!

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival’s deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] - taken from the space on the festival’s application form which asks for the “[title of show]” - follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

The cast includes Jacob Fowler (Hunter), Abbie Budden (Heidi), Mary Moore (Susan), Thomas Oxley (Jeff), Melissa McCabe (Cover Susan/Heidi), Cahir O’Neill (Cover Jeff/Hunter).

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

