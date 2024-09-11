Photos: THE STORY OF MY LIFE Makes UK Premiere at Stage Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of Tim Edwards as Alvin Kelby and Markus Sodergren as Thomas Weaver in the UK premiere of the Broadway musical The Story of My Life. Check out the photos below!

Best-selling author Thomas Weaver has come back to his hometown to deliver the eulogy for his childhood friend, Alvin Kelby, but finds himself desperately scrambling for something to say. His reality is shattered by the memory of Alvin who takes him deep into Thomas’s mind cluttered with a lifetime of stories.



Tim Edwards (Alvin) was in The Book of Mormon (West End), Wicked (UK tour,) Grease the Musical (European tour) and played Chandler Bing in Friendsical the Musical (UK tour).



Markus Sodergren (Thomas) returns to The Stage Door Theatre after playing ‘Man’ in the two-hander Stephen Sondheim revue, Marry Me A Little (Offie nomination Best Lead Performance in a Musical). His previous credits include Heathers the Musical (UK tour).



Nominated for four 2009 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, The Story of My Life is a Broadway rarity: an intimate musical that candidly explores the simplicity of human need and the complexity of emotions under which it lies buried. A series of songs - in turn playful, touching and dramatic - The Story of My Life inspires us to reconnect with those who were part of the earliest chapters of our own life stories.



Photo Credit: Peter Davies

