Photos: MISS SAIGON UK Stars Reunite in Gerald Santos' Homecoming Concert

Manila, Philippines--Last Saturday night, "Prince of Ballad" Gerald Santos, who played the role of Thuy in the recent "Miss Saigon" UK/Ireland and international tour (2017-2019), reunited with fellow "Saigon" alums Aicelle Santos (Gigi), Joreen Bautista (Kim), and Leo Valdez (Engineer) at The Theatre at Solaire--a rare treat for all "Saigon" fans.

Top-billed by Gerald, the concert titled "Gerald Santos: The Homecoming Concert" also featured special guest Billboard top artist Jake Zyrus in the mix of world-class Filipino talents.

Mostly inspired by the MCC Theatre's annual "Miscast" gala, Gerald sang musical theater songs originally performed by different characters he thought he would never get to play. While the "Miss Saigon" UK cast, alongside Gerald, performed a medley of hits from the megamusical.

"It was surreal!...That was the most challenging concert I've done yet because of the circumstances and the fact that I had only been singing Thuy's songs in 'Miss Saigon' for two years. I was still rusty! It was such a risky song line-up as it was a totally new repertoire for me and I had to study it all for barely two months. But God helped me get through it. That's all part of the game--challenging yourself and continuously improve! I'll certainly do that always...," said Gerald.

Check out some snapshots of the successful concert

Photos: Japs Ramiscal

The Theatre At Solaire lobby

Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos, audience

Aicelle Santos, Leo Valdez, Gerald Santos, Joreen Bautista

Aicelle Santos, Leo Valdez, Gerald Santos, Joreen Bautista

Joreen Bautista

Leo Valdez

Jake Zyruz, Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos

Gerald Santos

Leo Valdez, Gerald Santos

Joreen Bautista, Gerald Santos

Dr. Cocoy Ramilo (concert writer and director), Gerald Santos





