Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HENRY V at the Donmar Warehouse

Performances run 12 February – 9 April 2022.

Feb. 3, 2022  

With Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's Force Majeure currently running, the Donmar Warehouse today announces full cast and CATALYST trainees for Donmar Associate Director Max Webster's production of Shakespeare's Henry V.

Joining the previously announced Kit Harington (Henry V) are Jude Akuwudike (King of France/ Archbishop of Canterbury/Sir Thomas Erpingham), Seumas Begg (Jamy/Grey/Gloucester), Claire-Louise Cordwell (Bardolph/Bates), Kate Duchêne (Exeter/Constable of France), Olivier Huband (The Dauphin/Ely), Melissa Johns (Mistress Quickly/Williams/Macmorris), David Judge (Nym/Mountjoy), Danny Kirrane (Pistol/Westmoreland), Anoushka Lucas (Katherine/Gower), Adam Maxey (Orléans/Bedford), Steven Meo (Llewellyn/Falstaff), Marienella Phillips (Alice/Cambridge/Salisbury), Joanna Songi (Scroop/Rambures/Harfleur/Governor/York/Burgundy) and Millicent Wong (Chorus/Boy) with Gethin Alderman, Diany Bandza and Thomas Dennis. The production opens on 22 February, with previews from 12 February, and runs until 9 April.

CATALYST is the Donmar Warehouse's pioneering career development programme aimed at developing talent which is underrepresented both at the Donmar and in the wider industry. The CATALYST trainees for Henry V are Liam Francis as Assistant Movement Director, Roisin Jenner as Assistant Designer, Jamie Lu as Assistant Sound Designer and Abi Turner as Assistant Lighting Designer.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Olivier Huband and Jude Akuweudike

Millicent Wong

Max Webster

Kit Harington

Kit Harington

Kit Harington

David Judge and Melissa Johns

Claire Louis Cordwell and Adam Maxey

